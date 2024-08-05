 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for studies, career, and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on house, vehicle, advertisements, and communication.

Career: People in education, automobile, property, and communication will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or ill health of family members, particularly your mother, are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice from family members will help with decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, entertainment, family needs, and education.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Spend enjoyable time with family and children.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infections, bronchitis, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, creativity, and family responsibilities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, business, and household needs.

Career: People in education, communication, publishing, and transportation will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyable activities such as shopping or household work are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, toothache, eye, breathing problems, chest issues.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day for travel and bold actions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in journalism, tourism, literature, publication, and hospitality will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel with or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from shoulder pain, body pain, headaches, cough, cold, throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to showcase talent and earn rewards.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, medical treatment, family needs, and investments.

Career: People in finance, banking, communication, consulting, import-export, healthcare, tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, eye problems, skin issues, coughing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on career without depending on others and fulfill personal and professional goals.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertisements, communication, health, personality, and self-care.

Career: People in advertising, communication, publication, consultancy, and tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Mother's advice will be beneficial. May not spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, cough, cold.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for travel, study, and professional activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, work, and medical needs.

Career: People in finance, tourism, education, marketing, export, warehousing will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload or illness. Possible long journey or religious activity.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, knee pain, stomach pain, eye problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected to luck and careful financial planning is needed.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, business, premiums, health, higher education, religious activities.

Career: People in networking, occult science, journalism, research, religious activities, tourism, education will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Difficult to spend time with family due to work. Father's advice will be helpful, and spending time with him is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to address family and business challenges.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, business, travel, study, repairs.

Career: People in consultancy, maintenance, publication, speaking, occult, repair work, security, medical fields will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic and love life may be disturbed due to busy schedule. Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain, indigestion, dysentery, throat problems.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today travel for business or education is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, business, medical treatment, family needs, spouse.

Career: People in communication, tourism, education, religion, medicine, publication will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated. Quality time with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, waist pain, muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Avoid financial risks today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, repairs, premiums, business, children, spouse, maintenance.

Career: People in insurance, occult studies, sanitation, medical research, cyber security, HR, call centers will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, dysentery, mental stress, indigestion. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to balance family life and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, medical bills, education, spouse, entertainment, children.

Career: People in communication, education, journalism, publication, stock market, arts, entertainment, sports will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Good day for marriage proposals and romantic time with spouse and children. Some dispute in family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, back pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 5th, 2024 to Aug 11th, 2024 for All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 5th, 2024 to Aug 11th, 2024 for All Zodiac...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 03, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 03, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

The Number Game: Numerology Prediction For The Month Of August Based On Your Birth Number

The Number Game: Numerology Prediction For The Month Of August Based On Your Birth Number