Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for studies, career, and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on house, vehicle, advertisements, and communication.

Career: People in education, automobile, property, and communication will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or ill health of family members, particularly your mother, are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, ear problems, eye strain, or digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice from family members will help with decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, entertainment, family needs, and education.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Spend enjoyable time with family and children.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infections, bronchitis, back pain, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, creativity, and family responsibilities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, business, and household needs.

Career: People in education, communication, publishing, and transportation will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyable activities such as shopping or household work are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, toothache, eye, breathing problems, chest issues.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day for travel and bold actions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in journalism, tourism, literature, publication, and hospitality will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel with or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from shoulder pain, body pain, headaches, cough, cold, throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to showcase talent and earn rewards.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, medical treatment, family needs, and investments.

Career: People in finance, banking, communication, consulting, import-export, healthcare, tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel or ill health of a family member is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, eye problems, skin issues, coughing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on career without depending on others and fulfill personal and professional goals.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertisements, communication, health, personality, and self-care.

Career: People in advertising, communication, publication, consultancy, and tourism will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Mother's advice will be beneficial. May not spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, cough, cold.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for travel, study, and professional activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, work, and medical needs.

Career: People in finance, tourism, education, marketing, export, warehousing will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload or illness. Possible long journey or religious activity.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, knee pain, stomach pain, eye problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected to luck and careful financial planning is needed.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, business, premiums, health, higher education, religious activities.

Career: People in networking, occult science, journalism, research, religious activities, tourism, education will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Difficult to spend time with family due to work. Father's advice will be helpful, and spending time with him is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to address family and business challenges.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, business, travel, study, repairs.

Career: People in consultancy, maintenance, publication, speaking, occult, repair work, security, medical fields will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic and love life may be disturbed due to busy schedule. Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain, indigestion, dysentery, throat problems.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today travel for business or education is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, business, medical treatment, family needs, spouse.

Career: People in communication, tourism, education, religion, medicine, publication will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated. Quality time with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, waist pain, muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Avoid financial risks today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, repairs, premiums, business, children, spouse, maintenance.

Career: People in insurance, occult studies, sanitation, medical research, cyber security, HR, call centers will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family disputes are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, dysentery, mental stress, indigestion. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to balance family life and professional success.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, medical bills, education, spouse, entertainment, children.

Career: People in communication, education, journalism, publication, stock market, arts, entertainment, sports will get success.

Domestic & Love Life: Good day for marriage proposals and romantic time with spouse and children. Some dispute in family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, back pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red