Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

You will be more than busy today.

Finance: Long-term investments can help you earn fortunes and build property.

Career: Those in politics and the social sector will be highlighted.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will help family members in domestic activities.

Health: You may not overlook the early indications that the body gives for its maintenance requirements.

Lucky number: 2

Luck Colour: Pink

Taurus

Minor disagreements are on the cards today.

Finance: You have to be alert while handling cash or money.

Career: Your work pressure might increase suddenly today due to lack of staff.

Domestic and love life: You may be a little disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members.

Health: You need to take care of your past injuries.

Lucky number: 6

Luck Colour: Red

Gemini

Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Finance: You might get gains through speculative activities mostly in trading in the stock market.

Career: You are likely to celebrate your success and achievements because your actions will finally pay off.

Domestic and love life: Past misunderstandings need to be sorted out and try to develop good relationships again.

Health: You will feel more energetic as you will give some time for your hobbies.

Lucky number: 4

Luck Colour: Brown

Cancer

In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.

Finance: Your moves are inspired, your gambles will be calculated ones.

Career: The efforts that you put in your work shall now be rewarded and recognised.

Domestic and love life: Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.

Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced

Lucky number: 15

Luck Colour: Burgundy

Leo

You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.

Finance: You will get benefit from ancestor property

Career: You will be in exhilaration that higher authority will give approval for your projects.

Domestic and love life: Your focus on domestic activities will be more today. Romance is in the air.

Health: You will see good recovery in your health.

Lucky number: 24

Luck Colour: Light Pink

Virgo

Keep control on your temper as hurdles are going to disturb you today.

Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also financing any unknown project.

Career: Politics at work place between your staff members is going to depress you.

Domestic and love life: Small clashes with partners are likely.

Health: Stomach and breathing ailments shall surface, but there would not be any major impact on life.

Lucky number: 6

Luck Colour: Red

Libra

You may meet plenty of new opportunities.

Finance: Investment will be a better option today rather than trading some risky trades.

Career: You would be keen to discuss your future plans and you may end up making important decisions.

Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.

Health: If you have a habit like smoking or overeating, it is best to give them up

Lucky number: 33

Luck Colour: White

Scorpio

Experts suggest that you should seek advice from an expert before making the move.

Finance: Increments in coming days are likely

Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend a conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.

Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed, so nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.

Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress from others.

Lucky number: 4

Luck Colour: Cream

Sagittarius

You are likely to be a bit disappointed by the results of your exams.

Finance: Your mind will be disturbed through-out the day, you will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.

Career: Your experience will be helpful to you while discussing issues with higher authority at work place.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.

Health: Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.

Lucky number: 24

Luck Colour: Orange

Capricorn

Opposition may try to tarnish your image in politics and social sector

Finance: Family funds and assets are relevant at this time as there could be unexpected demands on your time.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly and a long overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve which will ease some of your tensions.

Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius

Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life: You may go out with friends or family and enjoy some time with them.

Health: Expert advice is needed if any illness is not recovering from many days

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces

Good day for farmers.Work will keep you busy.

Finance: Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.

Career: You might take some initiative concerning your work and profession, which will bring rewarding results for you.

Domestic and love life: Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.

Health: You will concentrate on outdoor activities to keep your fitness level good.

Lucky number: 22

Luck Colour: Burgundy

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST