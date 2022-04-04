Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You will be more than busy today.

Finance: Long-term investments can help you earn fortunes and build property.

Career: Those in politics and the social sector will be highlighted.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will help family members in domestic activities.

Health: You may not overlook the early indications that the body gives for its maintenance requirements.

Lucky number: 2

Luck Colour: Pink

Taurus

Minor disagreements are on the cards today.

Finance: You have to be alert while handling cash or money.

Career: Your work pressure might increase suddenly today due to lack of staff.

Domestic and love life: You may be a little disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members.

Health: You need to take care of your past injuries.

Lucky number: 6

Luck Colour: Red

Gemini

Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Finance: You might get gains through speculative activities mostly in trading in the stock market.

Career: You are likely to celebrate your success and achievements because your actions will finally pay off.

Domestic and love life: Past misunderstandings need to be sorted out and try to develop good relationships again.

Health: You will feel more energetic as you will give some time for your hobbies.

Lucky number: 4

Luck Colour: Brown

Cancer

In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.

Finance: Your moves are inspired, your gambles will be calculated ones.

Career: The efforts that you put in your work shall now be rewarded and recognised.

Domestic and love life: Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.

Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced

Lucky number: 15

Luck Colour: Burgundy

Leo

You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.

Finance: You will get benefit from ancestor property

Career: You will be in exhilaration that higher authority will give approval for your projects.

Domestic and love life: Your focus on domestic activities will be more today. Romance is in the air.

Health: You will see good recovery in your health.

Lucky number: 24

Luck Colour: Light Pink

Virgo

Keep control on your temper as hurdles are going to disturb you today.

Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also financing any unknown project.

Career: Politics at work place between your staff members is going to depress you.

Domestic and love life: Small clashes with partners are likely.

Health: Stomach and breathing ailments shall surface, but there would not be any major impact on life.

Lucky number: 6

Luck Colour: Red

Libra

You may meet plenty of new opportunities.

Finance: Investment will be a better option today rather than trading some risky trades.

Career: You would be keen to discuss your future plans and you may end up making important decisions.

Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.

Health: If you have a habit like smoking or overeating, it is best to give them up

Lucky number: 33

Luck Colour: White

Scorpio

Experts suggest that you should seek advice from an expert before making the move.

Finance: Increments in coming days are likely

Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend a conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.

Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed, so nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.

Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress from others.

Lucky number: 4

Luck Colour: Cream

Sagittarius

You are likely to be a bit disappointed by the results of your exams.

Finance: Your mind will be disturbed through-out the day, you will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.

Career: Your experience will be helpful to you while discussing issues with higher authority at work place.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.

Health: Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.

Lucky number: 24

Luck Colour: Orange

Capricorn

Opposition may try to tarnish your image in politics and social sector

Finance: Family funds and assets are relevant at this time as there could be unexpected demands on your time.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly and a long overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve which will ease some of your tensions.

Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius

Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life: You may go out with friends or family and enjoy some time with them.

Health: Expert advice is needed if any illness is not recovering from many days

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces

Good day for farmers.Work will keep you busy.

Finance: Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.

Career: You might take some initiative concerning your work and profession, which will bring rewarding results for you.

Domestic and love life: Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.

Health: You will concentrate on outdoor activities to keep your fitness level good.

Lucky number: 22

Luck Colour: Burgundy

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST