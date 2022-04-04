Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You will be more than busy today.
Finance: Long-term investments can help you earn fortunes and build property.
Career: Those in politics and the social sector will be highlighted.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will help family members in domestic activities.
Health: You may not overlook the early indications that the body gives for its maintenance requirements.
Lucky number: 2
Luck Colour: Pink
Taurus
Minor disagreements are on the cards today.
Finance: You have to be alert while handling cash or money.
Career: Your work pressure might increase suddenly today due to lack of staff.
Domestic and love life: You may be a little disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members.
Health: You need to take care of your past injuries.
Lucky number: 6
Luck Colour: Red
Gemini
Further education with scholarship shall take place.
Finance: You might get gains through speculative activities mostly in trading in the stock market.
Career: You are likely to celebrate your success and achievements because your actions will finally pay off.
Domestic and love life: Past misunderstandings need to be sorted out and try to develop good relationships again.
Health: You will feel more energetic as you will give some time for your hobbies.
Lucky number: 4
Luck Colour: Brown
Cancer
In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.
Finance: Your moves are inspired, your gambles will be calculated ones.
Career: The efforts that you put in your work shall now be rewarded and recognised.
Domestic and love life: Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.
Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced
Lucky number: 15
Luck Colour: Burgundy
Leo
You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.
Finance: You will get benefit from ancestor property
Career: You will be in exhilaration that higher authority will give approval for your projects.
Domestic and love life: Your focus on domestic activities will be more today. Romance is in the air.
Health: You will see good recovery in your health.
Lucky number: 24
Luck Colour: Light Pink
Virgo
Keep control on your temper as hurdles are going to disturb you today.
Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also financing any unknown project.
Career: Politics at work place between your staff members is going to depress you.
Domestic and love life: Small clashes with partners are likely.
Health: Stomach and breathing ailments shall surface, but there would not be any major impact on life.
Lucky number: 6
Luck Colour: Red
Libra
You may meet plenty of new opportunities.
Finance: Investment will be a better option today rather than trading some risky trades.
Career: You would be keen to discuss your future plans and you may end up making important decisions.
Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.
Health: If you have a habit like smoking or overeating, it is best to give them up
Lucky number: 33
Luck Colour: White
Scorpio
Experts suggest that you should seek advice from an expert before making the move.
Finance: Increments in coming days are likely
Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend a conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.
Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed, so nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.
Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress from others.
Lucky number: 4
Luck Colour: Cream
Sagittarius
You are likely to be a bit disappointed by the results of your exams.
Finance: Your mind will be disturbed through-out the day, you will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.
Career: Your experience will be helpful to you while discussing issues with higher authority at work place.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.
Health: Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.
Lucky number: 24
Luck Colour: Orange
Capricorn
Opposition may try to tarnish your image in politics and social sector
Finance: Family funds and assets are relevant at this time as there could be unexpected demands on your time.
Career: Business will pick up suddenly and a long overdue promotion for people in job is indicated.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve which will ease some of your tensions.
Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
Aquarius
Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.
Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.
Career: There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture.
Domestic and love life: You may go out with friends or family and enjoy some time with them.
Health: Expert advice is needed if any illness is not recovering from many days
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Brown
Pisces
Good day for farmers.Work will keep you busy.
Finance: Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.
Career: You might take some initiative concerning your work and profession, which will bring rewarding results for you.
Domestic and love life: Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.
Health: You will concentrate on outdoor activities to keep your fitness level good.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky number: 22
Luck Colour: Burgundy