Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Aries

You might get a scholarship.

Finance:- Your resourcefulness and exposure will go hand-in-hand.

Career:- Politics and job will remain stable.

Domestic and love life:- Try to appreciate the positive sides of your partner's character.

Health:- Expect mental restlessness.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky Colour:- Red

Taurus

Increase your level of knowledge.

Finance:- Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.

Career:- You will make good progress at work.

Domestic and love life:- You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.

Health:- Both physical and mental health will remain in a stable state. But, take out time for your regular exercise.

Lucky number:- 17

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Gemini

There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation.

Finance:- Trading and retail sector might prove to be profitable.

Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Marriage is in the cards for a few. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health:- Keep your mind fresh by indulging yourself in good news.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Sky blue

Cancer

Pre-plan to achieve your goals in time.

Finance:- Be patient with building public relations.

Career:- Business proposals is on the cards. Beware for they might be complicated.

Domestic and love life:- Discuss or plan a short tour with family.

Health:- Be careful of any chronic health issues like knee pain, stomach ache etc.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Leo

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance:- Be alert regarding family funds and assets. There could be unexpected demands on your time.

Career:- Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life:- Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.

Health:- Regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number:- 26

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Virgo

Listen to others' ideas before reacting.

Finance:- Avoid speculative activities and small losses.

Career:- Your efforts will get recognised and you will receive due credit. Especially if you work for the government.

Domestic and love life:- Muster courage and shed inhibitions to express romantic feelings to your love interest.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow

Libra

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance:- Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career:- Politics at work place between staff members might depress you.

Domestic and love life:- Count on your friends and loved ones to support you in your problems.

Health:- Stress will subside.

Lucky number:- 16

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Scorpio

Scorpions are known to have a powerful well proportioned body.

Finance:- You will be disturbed through-out the day. You will make money.

Career:- Be careful with aggressive movements at work place. However, they might help you in finalising proposals.

Domestic and love life:- Small clashes with your partner are likely.

Health:- Your stamina and self-belief might suffer.

Lucky number:- 8

Lucky Colour:- Red

Sagittarius

Your career will advance.

Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.

Career:- Don't stop till you succeed. Relationship with authorities will remain good. Take wise decisions.

Domestic and love life:- Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.

Health:- Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Capricorn

Use your intelligence to solve difficult issues.

Finance:- Money will come your way. A new position or promotion is also likely.

Career:- Stick to the basics when it comes to business and sports.

Domestic and love life:- Singles may find their partner.

Health:- Drink water more to avoid dehydration.

Lucky number:- 36

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Aquarius

You will do well in your field of interest.

Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely.

Career:- You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority.

Domestic and love life:- Associate yourself with lower-class people.

Health:- Keep a control on your diet. Focus on doing yoga.

Lucky number 18

Luck Colour Red

Pisces

You will be more than busy today.

Finance:- Handle finances and legal matters tactfully.

Career:- You might have to appoint junior staff at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid future expenses by repairing electronic and electrical equipment.

Health:- Women might suffer from ankle pain.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Light Pink

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:59 PM IST