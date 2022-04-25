Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You might get a scholarship.
Finance:- Your resourcefulness and exposure will go hand-in-hand.
Career:- Politics and job will remain stable.
Domestic and love life:- Try to appreciate the positive sides of your partner's character.
Health:- Expect mental restlessness.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky Colour:- Red
Taurus
Increase your level of knowledge.
Finance:- Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.
Career:- You will make good progress at work.
Domestic and love life:- You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.
Health:- Both physical and mental health will remain in a stable state. But, take out time for your regular exercise.
Lucky number:- 17
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Gemini
There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation.
Finance:- Trading and retail sector might prove to be profitable.
Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Marriage is in the cards for a few. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.
Health:- Keep your mind fresh by indulging yourself in good news.
Lucky number:- 12
Lucky Colour:- Sky blue
Cancer
Pre-plan to achieve your goals in time.
Finance:- Be patient with building public relations.
Career:- Business proposals is on the cards. Beware for they might be complicated.
Domestic and love life:- Discuss or plan a short tour with family.
Health:- Be careful of any chronic health issues like knee pain, stomach ache etc.
Lucky number:- 15
Lucky Colour:- Cream
Leo
Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.
Finance:- Be alert regarding family funds and assets. There could be unexpected demands on your time.
Career:- Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.
Domestic and love life:- Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.
Health:- Regain your fitness level to participate in activities.
Lucky number:- 26
Lucky Colour:- Pink
Virgo
Listen to others' ideas before reacting.
Finance:- Avoid speculative activities and small losses.
Career:- Your efforts will get recognised and you will receive due credit. Especially if you work for the government.
Domestic and love life:- Muster courage and shed inhibitions to express romantic feelings to your love interest.
Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number:- 12
Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow
Libra
You will experience changes in educational interests.
Finance:- Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.
Career:- Politics at work place between staff members might depress you.
Domestic and love life:- Count on your friends and loved ones to support you in your problems.
Health:- Stress will subside.
Lucky number:- 16
Lucky Colour:- Cream
Scorpio
Scorpions are known to have a powerful well proportioned body.
Finance:- You will be disturbed through-out the day. You will make money.
Career:- Be careful with aggressive movements at work place. However, they might help you in finalising proposals.
Domestic and love life:- Small clashes with your partner are likely.
Health:- Your stamina and self-belief might suffer.
Lucky number:- 8
Lucky Colour:- Red
Sagittarius
Your career will advance.
Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.
Career:- Don't stop till you succeed. Relationship with authorities will remain good. Take wise decisions.
Domestic and love life:- Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.
Health:- Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly.
Lucky number:- 9
Lucky Colour:- Pink
Capricorn
Use your intelligence to solve difficult issues.
Finance:- Money will come your way. A new position or promotion is also likely.
Career:- Stick to the basics when it comes to business and sports.
Domestic and love life:- Singles may find their partner.
Health:- Drink water more to avoid dehydration.
Lucky number:- 36
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Aquarius
You will do well in your field of interest.
Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely.
Career:- You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority.
Domestic and love life:- Associate yourself with lower-class people.
Health:- Keep a control on your diet. Focus on doing yoga.
Lucky number 18
Luck Colour Red
Pisces
You will be more than busy today.
Finance:- Handle finances and legal matters tactfully.
Career:- You might have to appoint junior staff at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Avoid future expenses by repairing electronic and electrical equipment.
Health:- Women might suffer from ankle pain.
Lucky number:- 9
Lucky Colour:- Light Pink
