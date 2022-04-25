Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You might get a scholarship.

Finance:- Your resourcefulness and exposure will go hand-in-hand.

Career:- Politics and job will remain stable.

Domestic and love life:- Try to appreciate the positive sides of your partner's character.

Health:- Expect mental restlessness.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky Colour:- Red

Taurus

Increase your level of knowledge.

Finance:- Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely.

Career:- You will make good progress at work.

Domestic and love life:- You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.

Health:- Both physical and mental health will remain in a stable state. But, take out time for your regular exercise.

Lucky number:- 17

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Gemini

There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation.

Finance:- Trading and retail sector might prove to be profitable.

Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Marriage is in the cards for a few. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health:- Keep your mind fresh by indulging yourself in good news.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Sky blue

Cancer

Pre-plan to achieve your goals in time.

Finance:- Be patient with building public relations.

Career:- Business proposals is on the cards. Beware for they might be complicated.

Domestic and love life:- Discuss or plan a short tour with family.

Health:- Be careful of any chronic health issues like knee pain, stomach ache etc.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Leo

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance:- Be alert regarding family funds and assets. There could be unexpected demands on your time.

Career:- Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life:- Opposite sex will shower you with gifts.

Health:- Regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number:- 26

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Virgo

Listen to others' ideas before reacting.

Finance:- Avoid speculative activities and small losses.

Career:- Your efforts will get recognised and you will receive due credit. Especially if you work for the government.

Domestic and love life:- Muster courage and shed inhibitions to express romantic feelings to your love interest.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow

Libra

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance:- Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career:- Politics at work place between staff members might depress you.

Domestic and love life:- Count on your friends and loved ones to support you in your problems.

Health:- Stress will subside.

Lucky number:- 16

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Scorpio

Scorpions are known to have a powerful well proportioned body.

Finance:- You will be disturbed through-out the day. You will make money.

Career:- Be careful with aggressive movements at work place. However, they might help you in finalising proposals.

Domestic and love life:- Small clashes with your partner are likely.

Health:- Your stamina and self-belief might suffer.

Lucky number:- 8

Lucky Colour:- Red

Sagittarius

Your career will advance.

Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.

Career:- Don't stop till you succeed. Relationship with authorities will remain good. Take wise decisions.

Domestic and love life:- Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.

Health:- Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Capricorn

Use your intelligence to solve difficult issues.

Finance:- Money will come your way. A new position or promotion is also likely.

Career:- Stick to the basics when it comes to business and sports.

Domestic and love life:- Singles may find their partner.

Health:- Drink water more to avoid dehydration.

Lucky number:- 36

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Aquarius

You will do well in your field of interest.

Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely.

Career:- You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority.

Domestic and love life:- Associate yourself with lower-class people.

Health:- Keep a control on your diet. Focus on doing yoga.

Lucky number 18

Luck Colour Red

Pisces

You will be more than busy today.

Finance:- Handle finances and legal matters tactfully.

Career:- You might have to appoint junior staff at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid future expenses by repairing electronic and electrical equipment.

Health:- Women might suffer from ankle pain.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Light Pink

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:59 PM IST