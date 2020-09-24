Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get rid of negative thoughts. You will be in a happy mood. Confidence will increase. Trading in commodities will be beneficial.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A hectic day awaits you. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Stick to deadlines to avoid troubles at the workplace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Increment or promotion is on the cards. Your business proposals will be appreciated. Sportspersons will give their best performance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Proper management is the need of the hour in order to finish your tasks on time. Gains are likely. Pay attention to domestic life.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. Try to understand your partner's feelings.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Most of your important works will be done unobstructed. A big change may happen on the work front. Health needs care.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

This is a crucial time for development. Stability in business is indicated. Stay away from all kinds of illegal activities.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don't let stress and tensions affect your health. Concentrate on more on your work. Students need to focus on their studies.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your outspoken attitude will win hearts. Keep a tab on anger. Your co-workers and seniors are likely to land you in trouble.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Your intelligence will impress others. Reduce negative vibrations at home.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will grow well in several spheres. It is advisable that you invest some money. A wish will get fulfilled. It is a happy day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your projects will be running fine. Your proposals will get approved today. Romantic relationship will be fine.

