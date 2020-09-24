Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Get rid of negative thoughts. You will be in a happy mood. Confidence will increase. Trading in commodities will be beneficial.</p>.<p>A hectic day awaits you. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Stick to deadlines to avoid troubles at the workplace.</p>.<p>Increment or promotion is on the cards. Your business proposals will be appreciated. Sportspersons will give their best performance.</p>.<p>Proper management is the need of the hour in order to finish your tasks on time. Gains are likely. Pay attention to domestic life.</p>.<p>If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. Try to understand your partner's feelings.</p>.<p>Most of your important works will be done unobstructed. A big change may happen on the work front. Health needs care.</p>.<p>This is a crucial time for development. Stability in business is indicated. Stay away from all kinds of illegal activities.</p>.<p>Don't let stress and tensions affect your health. Concentrate on more on your work. Students need to focus on their studies.</p>.<p>Your outspoken attitude will win hearts. Keep a tab on anger. Your co-workers and seniors are likely to land you in trouble.</p>.<p>You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Your intelligence will impress others. Reduce negative vibrations at home.</p>.<p>You will grow well in several spheres. It is advisable that you invest some money. A wish will get fulfilled. It is a happy day.</p>.<p>Your projects will be running fine. Your proposals will get approved today. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>