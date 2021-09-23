e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:07 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You will get a new opportunity to grow your business. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus: Students have to make more efforts to succeed. Lack of concentration might dampen their progress. Time management is crucial.

Gemini: Some of you may get new career opportunities. Pending property matters could move forward.

Cancer: Your ability to complete assignments on time will be appreciated by seniors. Those suffering from injuries or illness will heal.
Leo: Today, you get some free time for romance and other activities that bring personal happiness. It is a good time for shopping.

Virgo: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front. It is a good day for commitment. Financial liquidity is necessary if your goal has to be realistically achieved.

Libra: Proper guidance from an experienced person may help you grow your business soon. Your bright ideas will attract people.

Scorpio: Changes will not come in quick succession. You have to be patient and must continue your hard work. Be careful of indecent people.

Sagittarius: People might talk behind your back at the workplace. Do not let this affect you. Just be calm as this is temporary.

Capricorn: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Aquarius: A previous misunderstanding will take time to get cleared. It would be best if you tried to stay in the good books of your seniors.

Pisces: There might be disappointment at the workplace today. If you are a doctor or nurse, be cautious while handling critical issues.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
