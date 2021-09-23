Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will get a new opportunity to grow your business. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus: Students have to make more efforts to succeed. Lack of concentration might dampen their progress. Time management is crucial.

Gemini: Some of you may get new career opportunities. Pending property matters could move forward.

Cancer: Your ability to complete assignments on time will be appreciated by seniors. Those suffering from injuries or illness will heal.

Leo: Today, you get some free time for romance and other activities that bring personal happiness. It is a good time for shopping.

Virgo: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front. It is a good day for commitment. Financial liquidity is necessary if your goal has to be realistically achieved.

Libra: Proper guidance from an experienced person may help you grow your business soon. Your bright ideas will attract people.

Scorpio: Changes will not come in quick succession. You have to be patient and must continue your hard work. Be careful of indecent people.

Sagittarius: People might talk behind your back at the workplace. Do not let this affect you. Just be calm as this is temporary.

Capricorn: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Aquarius: A previous misunderstanding will take time to get cleared. It would be best if you tried to stay in the good books of your seniors.

Pisces: There might be disappointment at the workplace today. If you are a doctor or nurse, be cautious while handling critical issues.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST