Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will give more priority to work over family. Increased domestic pressure may affect your work-life. Maintain a good relationship with clients.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Marital life may go face some troubles. Be ready as you may need to make some bold decisions. Sportspersons may suffer from injuries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid sharing your personal problems with others. Those in the field of the stock market may gain profits. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. You may get disappointed in terms of personal relationships. Your health needs care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Avoid being confrontational in your approach or else it will backfire you at the workplace. Take care of your metal as well as your physical health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Students will do well. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work. Your life partner will give you much-needed emotional support.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be at your romantic best. Problems related to love life will get solved. Minor health problems are on the cards. Income may increase.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will give priority to your personal matters. Your partner will appreciate your love and care. You will make lots of new friends.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Marriage is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Meetings, conferences will keep you busy. Your performance will impress your seniors and the boss. This is the right time to develop new skill.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your views and perspective will be appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. Singles may find their prospective partner.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Take care of your electrical products. Backup all your important files in laptop/ computer. Your stamina and self-belief may dip today.

