Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will give more priority to work over family. Increased domestic pressure may affect your work-life. Maintain a good relationship with clients.</p>.<p>Marital life may go face some troubles. Be ready as you may need to make some bold decisions. Sportspersons may suffer from injuries.</p>.<p>Avoid sharing your personal problems with others. Those in the field of the stock market may gain profits. Avoid junk food today.</p>.<p>Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. You may get disappointed in terms of personal relationships. Your health needs care.</p>.<p>Avoid being confrontational in your approach or else it will backfire you at the workplace. Take care of your metal as well as your physical health.</p>.<p>Students will do well. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work. Your life partner will give you much-needed emotional support.</p>.<p>You will be at your romantic best. Problems related to love life will get solved. Minor health problems are on the cards. Income may increase.</p>.<p>You will give priority to your personal matters. Your partner will appreciate your love and care. You will make lots of new friends.</p>.<p>Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Marriage is on the cards.</p>.<p>Meetings, conferences will keep you busy. Your performance will impress your seniors and the boss. This is the right time to develop new skill.</p>.<p>Your views and perspective will be appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. Singles may find their prospective partner.</p>.<p>Take care of your electrical products. Backup all your important files in laptop/ computer. Your stamina and self-belief may dip today.</p>