Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be able to resume your stuck projects or work. In politics, your importance is likely to increase. Your romantic relationship with your partner will get better. Writers will have a good day.

Taurus: Try to appoint a two-member committee to investigate a matter at the workplace. Be diplomatic today. Business and family problems will be solved. Romantic relationship with your partner will be good.

Gemini: Today, you won’t run into any financial problems. Take care of your health. Stick with your work ethic, and you will be appreciated.

Cancer: You have worked hard to earn money and always save something for your future. You might find yourself a new love interest. Don’t ignore serious issues that concern your profession.

Leo: This is a time when your work projects or duties expand, or you have more employment opportunities. You can be confident in your abilities to take on projects.

Virgo: Lucrative job offers will come your way. However, be prepared for important responsibilities to shoulder with new challenges along with better pay and privileges.

Libra: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those looking for partners for marriage might find them soon.

Scorpio: You are broad-minded and lawful. Don’t get too disappointed today. Try to rid yourself of any negativity and put all your efforts into positive ideas.

Sagittarius: For business or work today will be progressive, and you will get success and profit with hard work. There will be an increase in your source of income. Most of your important works will be unobstructed.

Capricorn: Always remember that you are not always right, and take the time to listen to your partner and work together to figure out how to meet each other’s expectations.

Aquarius: You have to have people in your corner supporting you to strengthen your politics and social sector position. You are now on a roll and will make huge success in every sector.

Pisces: Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal or business matters which need to be sorted out, try doing it today. Love affairs may bloom.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST