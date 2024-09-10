 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

A time of mixed results; some obstacles but also opportunities.

Finance: Moderate expenses; avoid unnecessary purchases.

Career: Opportunities in creative fields; possible workplace conflicts.

Domestic & Love Life: Spend quality time with family to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Watch out for minor injuries and stress-related issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

A favourable period for personal growth and learning.

Finance: Financial stability; possible gains from previous investments.

Career: Success in communication and networking fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Harmonious family life; strong bond with siblings.

Health: Take care of your digestive system.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI

A period of introspection and self-analysis.

Finance: Moderate spending; avoid risky investments.

Career: Success in education and banking sectors.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyable time with family; focus on household activities.

Health: Be cautious of chest and eye issues.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER

A time to take bold steps and make important decisions.

Finance: Expenses on travel and communication; plan your budget.

Career: Benefits in tourism and consultancy fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Good communication with siblings; some travel indicated.

Health: Be mindful of shoulder and body pains.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO

A favourable time for travel and financial gains.

Finance: Expenses on family needs and travel; manage your investments wisely.

Career: Success in import-export and banking sectors.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel with family; monitor health issues within the family.

Health: Throat and eye problems may arise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

A time when all your wishes may come true.

Finance: Spend wisely on self and health.

Career: Success in tourism and consultancy fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Valuable advice from your mother; harmony at home.

Health: Be cautious of cough and cold.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA

A good period for travel related to work.

Finance: Spendings on travel and medical expenses.

Career: Benefits in export and tourism sectors.

Domestic & Love Life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: Take care of knee and stomach issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO

Gains linked to your luck and efforts.

Finance: Spend on higher education and religious activities.

Career: Success in religious and educational fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Father's advice will be beneficial; spend quality time with him.

Health: Be cautious of muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Busy period solving business or family issues.

Finance: Expenses on business and repair work.

Career: Success in security and medical fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work pressure.

Health: Watch out for knee and digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Favourable for travel related to business and education.

Finance: Spend on travel, education, and family.

Career: Benefits in communication and tourism sectors.

Domestic & Love Life: Quality time with father and spouse.

Health: Be cautious of waist and muscle pain.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid financial help as it may get stuck.

Finance: Spend on health and repair work.

Career: Success in insurance and research fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with family members possible.

Health: Watch out for digestive and mental stress.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy a balanced family and business life.

Finance: Spend on entertainment and family.

Career: Success in art and entertainment sectors.

Domestic & Love Life: Favourable time for marriage proposals and family gatherings.

Health: Be mindful of back and shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

