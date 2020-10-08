Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your ideas and proposals may get approved today. You will be at your creative best. Writers will have a good day. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Do not dither while taking any decision, as you will be right. Your colleagues will help you in finishing pending office work. Stress will reduce.</p>.<p>Those in political/ social sector may face disagreements from others. Control your anger. Avoid making hasty decisions. Keep an eye on opponents.</p>.<p>You would distance yourself from disloyal and selfish people. Sportspersons, actors will perform well. Romantic relationship will bloom.</p>.<p>You will act boldly today. Take efforts in spicing up your romantic life. Inherited property is on the cards. Career may gain stability.</p>.<p>You may meet an influential personality. You should focus on your career life more. Do not neglect your health. Destress yourself.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You have tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your work will meet with the desired destination. Income is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Do not feel hesitant while expressing your feelings to your partner. The workload is likely to increase, but you will manage well.</p>.<p>Discussing personal problems with loved ones will give you a sense of reliving. Marital relationship will bloom. Use money wisely.</p>.<p>You will take challenges head-on. Your confidence will boost. Sportspersons/ actors will see positive changes in their careers.</p>.<p>Do not suppress your feelings. Avoid talking rudely with your friends/ loved ones. Budding actors will get a new platform.</p>.<p>A change in job responsibilities is likely. Focus on finishing pending assignments. Choose your business partners wisely. </p>