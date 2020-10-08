Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ideas and proposals may get approved today. You will be at your creative best. Writers will have a good day. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do not dither while taking any decision, as you will be right. Your colleagues will help you in finishing pending office work. Stress will reduce.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in political/ social sector may face disagreements from others. Control your anger. Avoid making hasty decisions. Keep an eye on opponents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You would distance yourself from disloyal and selfish people. Sportspersons, actors will perform well. Romantic relationship will bloom.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will act boldly today. Take efforts in spicing up your romantic life. Inherited property is on the cards. Career may gain stability.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may meet an influential personality. You should focus on your career life more. Do not neglect your health. Destress yourself.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You have tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your work will meet with the desired destination. Income is likely to increase.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Do not feel hesitant while expressing your feelings to your partner. The workload is likely to increase, but you will manage well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Discussing personal problems with loved ones will give you a sense of reliving. Marital relationship will bloom. Use money wisely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will take challenges head-on. Your confidence will boost. Sportspersons/ actors will see positive changes in their careers.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Do not suppress your feelings. Avoid talking rudely with your friends/ loved ones. Budding actors will get a new platform.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A change in job responsibilities is likely. Focus on finishing pending assignments. Choose your business partners wisely.

