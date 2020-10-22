Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Control your tongue, think twice before you speak. Keep your personal views and opinions to yourself, don't force it on others. Stress may increase

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Social activities may yield lucrative opportunities. Politicians and those in the field of sports need to make some positive changes in their approach.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work pressure is likely to increase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your opponents may give you a tough competition today. Your image in the society is under threat, be careful. Drive cautiously. Keep an eye on enemies.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Avoid overthinking and worrying unnecessarily over certain issues. Avoid making business decisions in haste. Romantic relationship will be troublesome.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your seniors/ bosses will expect more from you. Work will keep you on your toes. Help yourself and redefine your values and set your priorities.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be at your romantic best. There will be success at home and abroad. You would be able to solve complicated issues with your skills & intelligence.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are heading for a phase when you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders have to suggest. Profits can be made in business and stock market.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your enemies are likely to create obstacles in your way. You would take all the challenges head-on on the professional front. Friends may give you useful advice.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The things which used to be complicated will now slowly become easy for you. Politicians and those in the social sector will see a rise in their fame.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may have the finest flow of income. Unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. Family life will be blissful. Avoid junk food.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Work Personal and professional life should be given equal importance. Due to increased work burden, you won't be able to pay attention to family, which will upset your life partner.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in