Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Control your tongue, think twice before you speak. Keep your personal views and opinions to yourself, don't force it on others. Stress may increase</p>.<p>Social activities may yield lucrative opportunities. Politicians and those in the field of sports need to make some positive changes in their approach.</p>.<p>Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work pressure is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Your opponents may give you a tough competition today. Your image in the society is under threat, be careful. Drive cautiously. Keep an eye on enemies.</p>.<p>Avoid overthinking and worrying unnecessarily over certain issues. Avoid making business decisions in haste. Romantic relationship will be troublesome.</p>.<p>Your seniors/ bosses will expect more from you. Work will keep you on your toes. Help yourself and redefine your values and set your priorities.</p>.<p>You will be at your romantic best. There will be success at home and abroad. You would be able to solve complicated issues with your skills & intelligence.</p>.<p>You are heading for a phase when you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders have to suggest. Profits can be made in business and stock market.</p>.<p>Your enemies are likely to create obstacles in your way. You would take all the challenges head-on on the professional front. Friends may give you useful advice.</p>.<p>The things which used to be complicated will now slowly become easy for you. Politicians and those in the social sector will see a rise in their fame.</p>.<p>You may have the finest flow of income. Unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. Family life will be blissful. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Work Personal and professional life should be given equal importance. Due to increased work burden, you won't be able to pay attention to family, which will upset your life partner.</p>