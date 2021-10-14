e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:47 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You will be able to come out of a complicated situation at your workplace. New projects and deals are possible in business and politics. Sportspersons will get honoured.

Taurus: Business matters favour a bold approach. It would be wise to put important decisions to a democratic vote. Travel, especially to places at a distance, can prove fascinating.

Gemini: Spend quality time with your spouse. You would receive heartfelt appreciation from various quarters for your honest endeavours.

Cancer: Your financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions, some subtle and others obvious. Avoid junk food today, or you may face stomach problems.

Leo: You will need to divide yourself into two people and find a creative way through. If you deny or avoid what concerns you, that could become a growing problem.

Virgo: A balanced composure and better food shall help you remain in good health. Today, you will make new contacts which will be beneficial for your work.

Libra: Your problems will disappear, and confidence level will increase. You will get new ideas to work upon. Spending some time with your partner will refresh you.

Scorpio: Health will show signs of improvement. Today, your judgement will not go wrong. Your decisions will be beneficial to your co-workers.

Sagittarius: Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience moderate growth. Students need to work hard.

Capricorn: Your family life will be peaceful. Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Today, you might go for an outing with your family.

Aquarius: New associations now dominate and motivate your existence. There will be highs and lows, peaks and furrows, and finally, it will all be worth it.

Pisces: Legal decisions will be in your favour. Farmers will earn more. Keep company with people who are optimistic about life, not those who like to complain.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
