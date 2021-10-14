Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be able to come out of a complicated situation at your workplace. New projects and deals are possible in business and politics. Sportspersons will get honoured.

Taurus: Business matters favour a bold approach. It would be wise to put important decisions to a democratic vote. Travel, especially to places at a distance, can prove fascinating.

Gemini: Spend quality time with your spouse. You would receive heartfelt appreciation from various quarters for your honest endeavours.

Cancer: Your financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions, some subtle and others obvious. Avoid junk food today, or you may face stomach problems.

Leo: You will need to divide yourself into two people and find a creative way through. If you deny or avoid what concerns you, that could become a growing problem.

Virgo: A balanced composure and better food shall help you remain in good health. Today, you will make new contacts which will be beneficial for your work.

Libra: Your problems will disappear, and confidence level will increase. You will get new ideas to work upon. Spending some time with your partner will refresh you.

Scorpio: Health will show signs of improvement. Today, your judgement will not go wrong. Your decisions will be beneficial to your co-workers.

Sagittarius: Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience moderate growth. Students need to work hard.

Capricorn: Your family life will be peaceful. Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Today, you might go for an outing with your family.

Aquarius: New associations now dominate and motivate your existence. There will be highs and lows, peaks and furrows, and finally, it will all be worth it.

Pisces: Legal decisions will be in your favour. Farmers will earn more. Keep company with people who are optimistic about life, not those who like to complain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:00 AM IST