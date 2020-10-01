Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid taking risky decisions. Take proper care of your health. Be careful while on the wheels. Think twice before you act.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will make most of your powers and skills. You may spend some quality time with your partner/ friends. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Focus more on your business and the projects you have undertaken recently. Seniors will appreciate your skills.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You would try your best to pay attention to domestic affairs, but your work commitments won't let you do. Keep your mind calm, cool.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Don't expect rapid progress. Financial matters may up your stress. Listen to your elders' advice, they may help solve your problems.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A good bank balance will make you feel secure. Most of your time will be spent on business meetings/ deals. Work may get hectic.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The love and warmth in the family will increase. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may take some big decisions in your personal life. Don't let others force their opinions on you. Emotional stability is on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Romance will blossom. You will correct all your recent mistakes. Those in the field of politics, the social sector will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Writers will have a good day. You can expect some good news today. Avoid travelling as far as possible. Take care of the family.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don't just expect your partner to shower all love, instead you should too show your affection. Financial matters will take a front seat.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be able to sort out workplace problems. Spend time with your partner. The time is good for investing in precious metals.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in