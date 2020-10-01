Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid taking risky decisions. Take proper care of your health. Be careful while on the wheels. Think twice before you act.</p>.<p>You will make most of your powers and skills. You may spend some quality time with your partner/ friends. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Focus more on your business and the projects you have undertaken recently. Seniors will appreciate your skills.</p>.<p>You would try your best to pay attention to domestic affairs, but your work commitments won't let you do. Keep your mind calm, cool.</p>.<p>Don't expect rapid progress. Financial matters may up your stress. Listen to your elders' advice, they may help solve your problems.</p>.<p>A good bank balance will make you feel secure. Most of your time will be spent on business meetings/ deals. Work may get hectic.</p>.<p>The love and warmth in the family will increase. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>You may take some big decisions in your personal life. Don't let others force their opinions on you. Emotional stability is on the cards. </p>.<p>Romance will blossom. You will correct all your recent mistakes. Those in the field of politics, the social sector will do well.</p>.<p>Writers will have a good day. You can expect some good news today. Avoid travelling as far as possible. Take care of the family.</p>.<p>Don't just expect your partner to shower all love, instead you should too show your affection. Financial matters will take a front seat.</p>.<p>You will be able to sort out workplace problems. Spend time with your partner. The time is good for investing in precious metals. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>