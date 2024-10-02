Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 03, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job
Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ business/ property /education/ vehicle/health
Career: People related to education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports
Career: people in communication / networking / ads /entertainment/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities
Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ house/ education/ vehicle
Career: People related to banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: red
CANCER
Today is the day to dare and perform
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / communication/ documentation
Career: People related to tourism /communication /consultancy/liquid/milk will be benefited
Domestic & love life: communication/ travel/ meeting with your sibling is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from shoulder pain, body pain, and head ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel and earn.
Finance: Expenditure for family needs/travel/medical bill/investments is indicated
Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Travel/ ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / friends
Career: People related to Tourism/ consultancy/milk/ liquid will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today you may travel for your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ work / business / medical
Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your father / higher education / religious rituals
Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Fathers advice will help you. Good time with father is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/repair work /premiums
Career: People related to occult/ repair work/ security/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Travel for business / education is indicated today
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education / father/ spouse
Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Good time with father/spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / muscle pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / Repair work/ health /medical
Career: People in fields like insurance /occult/sanitation/ surgeons /research will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife
Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment /sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red