Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 14, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Like-minded people around you will increase your confidence in the workplace. Don’t waste your money on shopping for unwanted things. Court matters may get resolved.</p>.<p>Planetary positions are in a favourable position. Don’t worry about your health. Keep a fine balance between office and personal life. Avoid using your energy at one go.</p>.<p>At the domestic front, you may face a tough time. You might even now desire to work for extra hours at office so that you can stay away from any unwanted confrontation at home.</p>.<p>Your desires may get fulfilled. You are likely to blessed with prosperity, fame, good income and profits. There will be material gains and recognition from superiors nonetheless.</p>.<p>Business people should keep a sharp eye on each penny spent on organisation/ventures. Your confidence will boost by the end of the day. Your spouse will influence you positively.</p>.<p>People are selfish out there, so don’t expect them to be kind or helpful to you. You are truthful and ethical, so you will surely bear the fruit. Don’t take too much stress.</p>.<p>You will emerge victorious over your enemies. Take care of your health. Increase in income is there on the cards. Pay attention to your romantic life.</p>.<p>There will be gains through short term trading in stocks and commodities at the end of the day. Bankers should work with proper care as mistakes or loopholes are indicted.</p>.<p>Convincing people about your ideas or thoughts may not be easy. Minor disagreements may happen with your spouse. Don’t mix up domestic and workplace issues.</p>.<p>Your open-hearted spirit makes you a beacon of compassion in harried times. Those who are in a relationship, it is time to seal a long-term commitment with your partner.</p>.<p>This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business and save them for your future. You will get new contracts if you are dealing with government-related works.</p>.<p>Hard work is the only means by which you can impress your boss or authorities at the workplace. Health problems will bring hurdles. Be careful while on wheels.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>