Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 07, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and study
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/study/ earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/medical bill
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication/entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/kids/communication
Career: People from bank/ entertainment/sports/ politics/medical/travel /communication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day for study /earn / family
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ study/vehicle/family needs.
Career: People in fields like medical /politics/education/property/ will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/investment
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ self
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical/politics/govt will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may not spare time for family due to work load
Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/fever/ Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel/study/work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business
Career: People in fields like politics/govt/education/travel/medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart/fever/weakness/eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums
Career: People from occult /medical /politics /govt/insurance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion /back /heart/ eye problem
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife/ medical /premiums/business are expected today.
Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/travel
Career: People from bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach /eye/ Lumber pain/ heart problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you should avoid to help anyone financially
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ children/ entertainment
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red