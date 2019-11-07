Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 07, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make a proper schedule about your day. You will make new and good contacts. Romantic relationship will be fine. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Minor health problems may put your day on a halt. Students who are preparing for the exam should not ignore details of their notes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change a job. Those in sports and the acting sector will perform well today. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your views or ideas will not be valued at workplace and this might depress you. Be alert and cautious while on wheels. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be in an optimistic mood today and will do well in every area. Buying a vehicle is on the cards. There will be a success in business. Your parents might need extra care today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will make money in the share market today. Don’t stop not till you succeed. You may be in the restless frame of mind and could get upset.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Make new friends, this is a good time to involve in social gatherings. You will be getting a good opportunity professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those looking for a life partner should surf matrimonial sites today. Business proposals might come to your way but think twice before accepting them.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A serious approach to work assigned to you will help you leave a positive impression on your seniors. Try to complete all your pending tasks before time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Romance and new alliances are on the cards for those who are not yet committed to a relationship. Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments, as it could affect your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will manage and take proper care of your financial matters. Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Make proper use of finances today, it is likely that some imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble. Listen to the ideas of others before reacting to it.

