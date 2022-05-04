e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

ARIES

Try to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: You may receive financial help from in-laws. Spend money to improve your health and personality, and for entertainment purposes, if need be.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, occult science, dental surgeon, finance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may find it difficult to study. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend family get-together(s).

Health: You may suffer from heat stroke, mental or physical stress, injuries, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and invest. Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle or in pharma companies.

Career: A job transfer or job training is likely. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is on the cards.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleagues.

Health: You may suffer from weakness, knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Spend money for essential things. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: New business contracts or deals might signed today. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A job promotion is likely.

Domestic & love life: Consider your father's advice. Pay a visit to your siblings or friends. Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, or heat problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

You will see growth in power. But, personal and commercial life loss is also indicated.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability. Wrong decisons may lead to loss in business.

Career: People from govt., police, administration backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated. But, beware of making mistakes. It may lead to disputes with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid disputes with elder siblings, friends, and children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, nervousness, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Use your knowledge to solve work and familial problems.

Finance: Invest in business and education.

Career: Consider a job transfer. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Students may have some difficulty in education. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, chest pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan accordingly. Take wise decisions.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. You may have to give commission to get your work done. You might receive your pending money.

Career: People from occult science, medical, finance, and engineering backgrounds will be benefited. Disputes with colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family members may go through health issues. You may have disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: familial life will get financially demanding.

Career: Take work related decisions wisely. Stock brokers, people event management backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time. Disputes with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain or throat pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Keep your anger under control. Career will be on the upswing but familial life might have negative effects on you.

Finance: Housing, vehicle loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from engineering backgrounds will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be suffered due to work load in business or job responsibilities. Dispute with mother is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, body ache, stomach ache, acidity or head ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

You must face your problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Pay your loan installments. Invest in land.

Career: Mental or physical stress may lead you to leave your job. People from martial arts, and medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Solve your family issues. Troubles while travelling are indicated.

Health: Long-standing medical ailments will subside. You may suffer from body ache or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Hold your relationships bond tight both in work and family life.

Finance: Education, house, or vehicle needs will get financially demanding.

Career: People from education, engineering, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep control on your words. Don't spoil your relations. You may face familial disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, acidity, chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House, car, business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from technical, finance backgrounds will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated. Consider starting business along with your job.

Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your anger. Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life will get affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Try to achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Invest in property. Stock brokers will earn well.

Career: A promotion is indicated. People from real estate, travel & tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who were waiting for baby will get good news. Trouble while traveling is indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from tooth ache, throat pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST