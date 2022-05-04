Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Try to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: You may receive financial help from in-laws. Spend money to improve your health and personality, and for entertainment purposes, if need be.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, occult science, dental surgeon, finance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may find it difficult to study. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend family get-together(s).

Health: You may suffer from heat stroke, mental or physical stress, injuries, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and invest. Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle or in pharma companies.

Career: A job transfer or job training is likely. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is on the cards.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleagues.

Health: You may suffer from weakness, knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Spend money for essential things. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: New business contracts or deals might signed today. Dispute with your staff is indicated. A job promotion is likely.

Domestic & love life: Consider your father's advice. Pay a visit to your siblings or friends. Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, or heat problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

You will see growth in power. But, personal and commercial life loss is also indicated.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability. Wrong decisons may lead to loss in business.

Career: People from govt., police, administration backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated. But, beware of making mistakes. It may lead to disputes with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid disputes with elder siblings, friends, and children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, nervousness, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Use your knowledge to solve work and familial problems.

Finance: Invest in business and education.

Career: Consider a job transfer. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Students may have some difficulty in education. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, chest pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan accordingly. Take wise decisions.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. You may have to give commission to get your work done. You might receive your pending money.

Career: People from occult science, medical, finance, and engineering backgrounds will be benefited. Disputes with colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family members may go through health issues. You may have disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: familial life will get financially demanding.

Career: Take work related decisions wisely. Stock brokers, people event management backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time. Disputes with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain or throat pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Keep your anger under control. Career will be on the upswing but familial life might have negative effects on you.

Finance: Housing, vehicle loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from engineering backgrounds will find success today.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be suffered due to work load in business or job responsibilities. Dispute with mother is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, body ache, stomach ache, acidity or head ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

You must face your problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Pay your loan installments. Invest in land.

Career: Mental or physical stress may lead you to leave your job. People from martial arts, and medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Solve your family issues. Troubles while travelling are indicated.

Health: Long-standing medical ailments will subside. You may suffer from body ache or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Hold your relationships bond tight both in work and family life.

Finance: Education, house, or vehicle needs will get financially demanding.

Career: People from education, engineering, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep control on your words. Don't spoil your relations. You may face familial disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, acidity, chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House, car, business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from technical, finance backgrounds will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated. Consider starting business along with your job.

Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your anger. Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life will get affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Try to achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Invest in property. Stock brokers will earn well.

Career: A promotion is indicated. People from real estate, travel & tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who were waiting for baby will get good news. Trouble while traveling is indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from tooth ache, throat pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red



Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST