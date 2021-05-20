Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Despite various hurdles that will come your way, you would be able to achieve success in all your endeavours. Those who are planning to start a new business may face issues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There are plenty of opportunities waiting for you in the world, all you have to do is act quickly and seize them. Those in the field of literature will shine. Avoid unhealthy food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those who are associated with politics would be able to keep up with their commitments. Speculations will lead to benefits. Budding actors will get new opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expenditures associated with your family, home or property could be higher than expected, so be sensible and save money for emergencies. Do not neglect your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There could be a lot of career scope for you in the field of politics, social sector if you have good communication skills. Sportspersons and musicians will perform well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will command immense respect at the workplace. Today, you will be at your philosophical and romantic best. A close friend will serve as a valuable sounding board.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your reputation and respect at the workplace will boost. It is a successful day as far as the career is concerned. You will feel blessed. Monetary rewards are on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be able to lead important discussions at the workplace. Important meetings will be successful. Don't let any opportunity slip if you are looking for a new job.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your business will prosper and means of communication will help to get your work done at the right time. Your health will be good. Keep a tab on your anger & anxiety.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The most unpromising situation can suddenly transform into a unique opportunity. Do not try to control or overpower your life partner as it will affect your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your health will progress well. You will feel more positive and receptive on the relationship front. Stay connected with your loved ones. Avoid overthinking.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will feel relaxed as most of your domestic problems will get over today. Focus on your professional life. Students may be able to secure admission to a reputed institution.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in