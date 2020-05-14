Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Avoid running behind money and materialistic things. Greed and selfishness may land you in trouble. Investment in cosmetics will be beneficial. Love life will bloom.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Pressure on both personal and professional front may make you restless. Things may not work according to your plans. Those in the field of IT should keep an eye on every opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
A new approach or a change of attitude in terms of career choices is required for professional growth. On the business front, your closed ones will help in decision making and their ideas or viewpoints are likely to prove beneficial.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Do not worry about your current financial status as things will change and stability will come slowly and gradually. Your social and love life will be satisfactory. Family life will be peaceful and happy.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear. Be careful while making decisions pertaining to business/ professional life. Take care of your health
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your hard work will and efforts will help you sail through career problems. Seniors will appreciate your work. A friend from the opposite sex may influence you positively.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will make good investment decisions. The chances of failure are very bleak. Your business and communicative skills will reap you benefits. Pay attention to your family life.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Singles may find someone interesting. Try to finish your pending tasks in the first half of the day. New job opportunities may knock your door. Health will be good.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
On the business front, success is on the cards but beware of your opponents. Working professionals should also keep an eye on their enemies. Today, think twice before you act.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Unexpected setbacks are likely; so be cautious. It is advisable that you consult an expert before taking a major decision. You will win over your opponents. Avoid being overconfident.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You are inspired to do great things, and once the self-belief is in place, success will be yours. A candlelight dinner at home with your beloved will bring your romantic life back on track.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be in an optimistic mood. You will be high on energy. The atmosphere at work and home will be vibrant and positive. Focus on the fundamentals of life. Make meditation a habit.