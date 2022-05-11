e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from heatstroke or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicles or in pharma companies.

Career: A job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel & tourism business may flourish.

Domestic & love life: Take a break. Go for a long drive.

Health: You may visit clinics because of eye problems or weakness.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Spend money on essential things.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Meet your siblings and friends.

Health: Some people may suffer from thigh pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in your power.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from politics, govt., medical fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Overall family life will be normal.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Try to find peace of mind.

Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.

Career: A job transfer is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father's house.

Health: Overall health will be fine. But some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.

Career: Those from occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, medical fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your family. Avoid disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Work and family life will be troublesome today.

Finance: You might get involved in a game of loss and profit.

Career: Take work-related decisions wisely.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Career will be on the upswing. Familial issues might arise.

Finance: Money matters and loan issues will get sorted.

Career: People from banking, medical, and hospitality fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will be suffer due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family and higher education.

Career: Mental or physical stress might make you leave your job.

Domestic & love life: Solve familial issues.

Health: Treatment or operation might get you cured from long standing medical ailmnents.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is a romantic day for you. Some tensions will loom over.

Finance: Familial expenses are expected today.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, and pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their family, especially mothers.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Car, business, and home loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: Start a business alongside having a job. Those from operating marriage bureau and finance company backgrounds will profit.

Domestic & love life: Work and family meetings will be held today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing.

Career: A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Breakup is indicated. Familial problems will arise. Those who are expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain or tooth ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:59 PM IST