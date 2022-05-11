Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from heatstroke or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicles or in pharma companies.

Career: A job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel & tourism business may flourish.

Domestic & love life: Take a break. Go for a long drive.

Health: You may visit clinics because of eye problems or weakness.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Spend money on essential things.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Meet your siblings and friends.

Health: Some people may suffer from thigh pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in your power.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from politics, govt., medical fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Overall family life will be normal.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Try to find peace of mind.

Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.

Career: A job transfer is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father's house.

Health: Overall health will be fine. But some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.

Career: Those from occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, medical fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your family. Avoid disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Work and family life will be troublesome today.

Finance: You might get involved in a game of loss and profit.

Career: Take work-related decisions wisely.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Career will be on the upswing. Familial issues might arise.

Finance: Money matters and loan issues will get sorted.

Career: People from banking, medical, and hospitality fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will be suffer due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family and higher education.

Career: Mental or physical stress might make you leave your job.

Domestic & love life: Solve familial issues.

Health: Treatment or operation might get you cured from long standing medical ailmnents.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is a romantic day for you. Some tensions will loom over.

Finance: Familial expenses are expected today.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, and pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their family, especially mothers.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Car, business, and home loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: Start a business alongside having a job. Those from operating marriage bureau and finance company backgrounds will profit.

Domestic & love life: Work and family meetings will be held today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing.

Career: A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Breakup is indicated. Familial problems will arise. Those who are expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain or tooth ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:59 PM IST