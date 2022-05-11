Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from heatstroke or eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.
Finance: Invest in property, vehicles or in pharma companies.
Career: A job transfer or job training is indicated. Travel & tourism business may flourish.
Domestic & love life: Take a break. Go for a long drive.
Health: You may visit clinics because of eye problems or weakness.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Spend money on essential things.
Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Meet your siblings and friends.
Health: Some people may suffer from thigh pain or shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to see growth in your power.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: People from politics, govt., medical fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Overall family life will be normal.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Try to find peace of mind.
Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.
Career: A job transfer is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father's house.
Health: Overall health will be fine. But some people may suffer from eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so be careful.
Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.
Career: Those from occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, medical fields will find success.
Domestic & love life: Take care of your family. Avoid disputes with them.
Health: You may suffer from heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Work and family life will be troublesome today.
Finance: You might get involved in a game of loss and profit.
Career: Take work-related decisions wisely.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work life.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Career will be on the upswing. Familial issues might arise.
Finance: Money matters and loan issues will get sorted.
Career: People from banking, medical, and hospitality fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will be suffer due to workload.
Health: You may suffer from back pain or knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family and higher education.
Career: Mental or physical stress might make you leave your job.
Domestic & love life: Solve familial issues.
Health: Treatment or operation might get you cured from long standing medical ailmnents.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is a romantic day for you. Some tensions will loom over.
Finance: Familial expenses are expected today.
Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, and pathology labs will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their family, especially mothers.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, or chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Work and family life will keep you busy.
Finance: Car, business, and home loans will be sanctioned today.
Career: Start a business alongside having a job. Those from operating marriage bureau and finance company backgrounds will profit.
Domestic & love life: Work and family meetings will be held today.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, or lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Focus on earning, not losing.
Career: A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Breakup is indicated. Familial problems will arise. Those who are expecting a baby will get good news.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain or tooth ache.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
