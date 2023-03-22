Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 23, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/travel

Career: People in fields like Tourism / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Married life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ publication/ communication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy day with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to focus study/ do household activities

Finance: Expenses for education / vehicle/ house are indicated

Career: People in fields like finance /communication/ publication / estate agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: House / vehicle purchase is indicated. WFH is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / occult /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today loss is indicated, so act wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical / premiums

Career: People in fields like occult /surgeons/ insurance / repair / maintenance will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not give time for family because of your job

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain / skin problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ business/office work/career /medical

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/sports

Finance: expenses on education /travel /children/entertainment/ premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult/ journalism /entertainment/sports will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/father or their ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ business / house /vehicle /education

Career: People in fields like consultant / publication / vehicle/education /property will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / bronchitis/chest pain/ knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/earn/ getting financial help

Finance: Expenses for business/spouse / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married life is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ entertainment/children /health

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business

Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment /self /spouse is indicated.

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow