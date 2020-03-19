Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 19, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Increase the frequency of your meetings and go on overdrive. Focus on creating a happy situation at home. All the confusions you have in mind will soon vanish.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Protect yourself from unwanted controversies. Right now you should focus on strengthening your public image. Keep an eye on the enemies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the field of retail or trading may face some difficulties. Handling new customers or clients won't be easy. Health needs attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't doubt yourself, keep going as you are on the right path. Inner peace and a sense of balance will be realised. You will make good decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Work harder if you want to stay safe in this cut-throat competitive marketplace. Stay away from the people who undermine your efforts.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Express your opinions but be diplomatic. You will be at your romantic best. Health might need attention. Travelling is on the cards.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Take your time before saying yes to a marriage/ love proposal if you have any doubts regarding the person. On the work front, be diplomatic and vocal.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Frustration and barriers will put you in a delusion and you will find yourself in the dumps. Refrain from taking major decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Confusions will lead to mistakes, so be clear while working on projects at the workplace. Those in sports and arts may have a tough day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may spend quality time with friends family and loved ones today. Keep a tab on your emotions. Mood swings may land you in trouble.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your mind may get disturbed by the behaviour of one of your colleague. Workplace stress will affect your health, take care.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You’ll need someone trustworthy to whom you can delegate part of your job. You are reaching your limit so start teaching someone exactly what you do.

