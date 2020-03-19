Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 19, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Increase the frequency of your meetings and go on overdrive. Focus on creating a happy situation at home. All the confusions you have in mind will soon vanish.</p>.<p>Protect yourself from unwanted controversies. Right now you should focus on strengthening your public image. Keep an eye on the enemies.</p>.<p>Those in the field of retail or trading may face some difficulties. Handling new customers or clients won't be easy. Health needs attention.</p>.<p>Don't doubt yourself, keep going as you are on the right path. Inner peace and a sense of balance will be realised. You will make good decisions.</p>.<p>Work harder if you want to stay safe in this cut-throat competitive marketplace. Stay away from the people who undermine your efforts.</p>.<p>Express your opinions but be diplomatic. You will be at your romantic best. Health might need attention. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Take your time before saying yes to a marriage/ love proposal if you have any doubts regarding the person. On the work front, be diplomatic and vocal.</p>.<p>Frustration and barriers will put you in a delusion and you will find yourself in the dumps. Refrain from taking major decisions.</p>.<p>Confusions will lead to mistakes, so be clear while working on projects at the workplace. Those in sports and arts may have a tough day.</p>.<p>You may spend quality time with friends family and loved ones today. Keep a tab on your emotions. Mood swings may land you in trouble.</p>.<p>Your mind may get disturbed by the behaviour of one of your colleague. Workplace stress will affect your health, take care.</p>.<p>You’ll need someone trustworthy to whom you can delegate part of your job. You are reaching your limit so start teaching someone exactly what you do.</p>