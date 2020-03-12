Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 12, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complications today in your ongoing projects.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Specialise yourself more in your career. Those in sports and music sector will have more progress today. Your focus on domestic activities will be more today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Investment will be a better option today rather than trading. Business meetings will not be so favourable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your thinking power is strong and your ideas will work out today. There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Conflicts at workplace are likely. There will be little time for family as you slog away with your new work schedules and ideas.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Expansion plans can be put into action provided you have the resources in place and are prepared for contingencies.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Vigour and Vitality are your trademarks. Expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you focus more on your projects today there are chances that you will finish them before time. Increments in coming days are likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

On the personal front, emotions shall run high. Exchange of harsh words is likely, if you fail to control your temper.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It’s likely to be a productive day on the career front. Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On the academic front, you are likely to be a bit disappointed by exam results. Do not neglect them and try to improve with self-discipline.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are very sincere in your relationships. It is likely to be a busy day. Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

