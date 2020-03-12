Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 12, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complications today in your ongoing projects.</p>.<p>Specialise yourself more in your career. Those in sports and music sector will have more progress today. Your focus on domestic activities will be more today.</p>.<p>Investment will be a better option today rather than trading. Business meetings will not be so favourable.</p>.<p>Your thinking power is strong and your ideas will work out today. There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture.</p>.<p>Conflicts at workplace are likely. There will be little time for family as you slog away with your new work schedules and ideas.</p>.<p>Expansion plans can be put into action provided you have the resources in place and are prepared for contingencies.</p>.<p>Vigour and Vitality are your trademarks. Expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tension.</p>.<p>If you focus more on your projects today there are chances that you will finish them before time. Increments in coming days are likely.</p>.<p>On the personal front, emotions shall run high. Exchange of harsh words is likely, if you fail to control your temper.</p>.<p>It’s likely to be a productive day on the career front. Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.</p>.<p>On the academic front, you are likely to be a bit disappointed by exam results. Do not neglect them and try to improve with self-discipline.</p>.<p>You are very sincere in your relationships. It is likely to be a busy day. Watch out for unexpected expenses today.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>