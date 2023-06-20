 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/medical

Career: People in education / automobile / property/ travel/communication/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health /family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Day to enjoy/travel/communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/ entertainment/ health/

Career: People in networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function/ GT /travel with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ breathing/ skin problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words, as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education / business /medical

Career: People in fields like tourism/occult / education / investment agencies will get success.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ill health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil your wishes

Finance: Expenses for health / communication / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / throat problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development / health / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like occult/repair work/detective / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to ill health or job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied in their career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / health / education

Career: People in fields like communication / religion / matrimonial will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today is the day to be with spouse/ father/meditate

Health: Some people may suffer from mental stress

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated. Don’t lend money today.

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / finance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / indigestion/skin

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle / sign documents carefully, as it may create trouble.

Finance: expenses on education / business/entertainment are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /lumber / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Dispute in family / career is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ house/ vehicle/business

Career: People in networking / literature / publication / speaker/communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / lumber pain / knee pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today you will get relief from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment / children / entertainment/ travel are indicated

Career: People in event management /sports / entertainment/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function / fun time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / throat / skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Struggle/loss/ill health is indicated, so take necessary precautions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/vehicle/house/education.

Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance / garage will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expenses on some celebration/house/vehicle/education/travel are indicated.

Career: People in fields like education/communication / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function /fun/travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma/ear problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

