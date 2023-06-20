Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/medical
Career: People in education / automobile / property/ travel/communication/medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health /family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Day to enjoy/travel/communicate
Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/ entertainment/ health/
Career: People in networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: family function/ GT /travel with family is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ breathing/ skin problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Keep control on your words, as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education / business /medical
Career: People in fields like tourism/occult / education / investment agencies will get success.
Domestic & love life: Long journey/ill health of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to fulfil your wishes
Finance: Expenses for health / communication / travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success
Domestic & love life: Long journey of family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / throat problem
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expenses on business development / health / premiums are indicated.
Career: People in fields like occult/repair work/detective / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to ill health or job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Some people may feel dissatisfied in their career.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / health / education
Career: People in fields like communication / religion / matrimonial will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today is the day to be with spouse/ father/meditate
Health: Some people may suffer from mental stress
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Trouble in career and travel is indicated.
Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated. Don’t lend money today.
Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / finance/repair work will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / indigestion/skin
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Handle / sign documents carefully, as it may create trouble.
Finance: expenses on education / business/entertainment are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /lumber / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Dispute in family / career is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ house/ vehicle/business
Career: People in networking / literature / publication / speaker/communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / lumber pain / knee pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today you will get relief from all your problems.
Finance: Expenses on medical treatment / children / entertainment/ travel are indicated
Career: People in event management /sports / entertainment/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family function / fun time is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / throat / skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Struggle/loss/ill health is indicated, so take necessary precautions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/vehicle/house/education.
Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance / garage will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party
Finance: Expenses on some celebration/house/vehicle/education/travel are indicated.
Career: People in fields like education/communication / journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family function /fun/travel with family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma/ear problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow