Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope | FPJ

Aries

ARIES |

In general: focus on study / family life. Ego clashes / sense of isolation may arise.

Finance: Avoid speculative investments. Expect expenses on education, property, vehicle, entertainment, or children.

Career: Favorable for creative fields, education, sports, politics, government, hotel,

entertainment, and farming.

Domestic & Love Life: A family picnic or entertainment with loved ones is indicated—

Health: Issues with back, heart, eyes, or heat may arise. Practice calming activities.

Lucky Number: 3 / 7 Lucky Color: Golden Yellow / Yellow

Taurus

TAURUS |

In general: A period of travel, study, or solitude. Ketu may cause detachment from family roots.

Finance: Expenditures on travel, education, property, vehicle, or elders. Avoid loans.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, communication, politics, property, spiritual, or healing fields. Routine work may lack motivation.

Domestic & Love Life: Outings are likely. Some distance or misunderstanding with parents may occur.

Health: Weakness, heart, eye, or shoulder problems may arise. Monitor digestion and sleep.

Lucky Number: 4 / 8 Lucky Color: Ivory /Black / Blue

Gemini

GEMINI |

In general: A time of travel, expenditure, and investment. Ketu boosts analysis but reduces emotional expression.

Finance: Gains via communication or freelance work. Expenditures for medical, travel, or siblings. Be cautious with big transactions.

Career: Suitable for tourism, writing, politics, or medical fields. Some dissatisfaction possible.

Domestic & Love Life: Long journeys or sibling misunderstandings may occur.

Communicate with care.

Health: Issues with throat, heart, nerves, or heat likely.

Lucky Number: 3 / 9

Lucky Color: Green / Red

Cancer

Cancer |

In general: You may feel fulfilled and successful

Finance: Mixed outcomes. Expenditures for family, friends, and possibly due to unclear financial priorities.

Career: Good for politics, medicine, hotel, government, or farming.

Domestic & Love Life: Family may support your work, though financial disputes are possible. Be emotionally present.

Health: Be mindful of toothaches, eyes, throat, jaw, or lower back issues.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Cream or Pink

Leo

LEO |

In general: Ketu in your sign may cause spiritual introspection but confusion in identity. Take initiative in work.

Finance: Expenditures for travel, health, or career likely. Avoid risk and showing off.

Career: Favorable for politics, government, hotel, tourism, and medicine.

Domestic & Love Life: You may seem distant due to work. Practice empathy.

Health: Watch for heat, skin, bones, knee, or hair issues.

Lucky Number: 1 / 5

Lucky Color: Maroon / Orange

Virgo

In general: You may withdraw for solitude, study, or travel. Strong potential for spiritual growth.

Finance: Expenses likely for travel, medical bills, education, or father-related matters. Avoid hidden transactions.

Career: Favorable for tourism, medical, back-end roles, or education. Avoid gossip.

Domestic & Love Life: Long drive or emotional detachment could affect bonding.

Health: blood pressure, hormonal issues, insomnia, or heart/back problems.

Lucky Number: 0 / 5

Lucky Color: Light Blue or Green

Libra

In general: Reevaluation of friendships and group associations may occur.

Commercial and family issues possible.

Finance: Gains through unconventional means, but also expenses for premiums, medical, or business.

Career: Favorable for digital, astrology, NGOs, occult, insurance, or maintenance.

Domestic & Love Life: Work pressures may limit time with family.

Health: Stress-related skin, knee, heart, or blood pressure issues may arise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Grey or Green

Scorpio

SCORPIO |

In general: A confusing period regarding public image or goals. You may feel spiritually detached from success but capable of balancing life areas.

Finance: Mixed phase. Possible expenses in business, education, or travel. Avoid risks.

Career: Good for banking, hotel, medicine, politics, farming, hidden or strategic roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Coldness or ego issues with partner may occur. Try to maintain balance.

Health: Keep blood pressure, waist, heart, or spine issues in check.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Red or Silver

Sagittarius

SAGITTARIUS |

In general: Ketu brings philosophical growth and detachment from rigid beliefs. Take care of health.

Finance: Expenses on health, travel, education, or premiums.

Career: Good for teachers, guides, researchers, insurance, politics, and banking.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or illness in family may arise.

Health: Issues like indigestion, dysentery, heart, or eye problems may affect you.

Lucky Number: 1 or 9

Lucky Color: Yellow or Orange

Capricorn

CAPRICORN |

In general: A mix of enjoyment and tension. Emotional transformation is likely.

Finance: Avoid joint investments. Expenses for entertainment, sports, or premiums are likely.

Career: Suitable for research, finance, occult, share market, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes in intimacy or with children/spouse may arise.

Health: Watch for reproductive, detox, back, or heart issues.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Indigo or Pink

Aquarius

AQUARIUS |

In general: You may feel detached in partnerships. A busy time for both job and family.

Finance: Expenses for house, education, vehicle, or business.

Career: Favorable for freelancers, education, politics, government, and property-

related fields. Legal delays possible.

Domestic & Love Life: Ill health or disputes with spouse/mother are indicated.

Health: Stomach, kidney, chest, or lumbar issues may affect you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Sky Blue or Pink

Pisces

PISCES |

In general: A time for healing, travel, and introspection. Maintain health routines.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication, or travel are possible.

Career: Suitable for medical, hotel, politics, banking, or spiritual care fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or illness related to father or siblings may arise.

Health: Watch for anxiety, digestive issues, back, eye, or stomach pain.

Lucky Number: 4 or 9

Lucky Color: White or Red