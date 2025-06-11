 Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Aries

ARIES

ARIES |

In general: focus on study / family life. Ego clashes / sense of isolation may arise.

Finance: Avoid speculative investments. Expect expenses on education, property, vehicle, entertainment, or children.

Career: Favorable for creative fields, education, sports, politics, government, hotel,

entertainment, and farming.

Domestic & Love Life: A family picnic or entertainment with loved ones is indicated—

Health: Issues with back, heart, eyes, or heat may arise. Practice calming activities.

Lucky Number: 3 / 7 Lucky Color: Golden Yellow / Yellow

Taurus

TAURUS

TAURUS |

In general: A period of travel, study, or solitude. Ketu may cause detachment from family roots.

Finance: Expenditures on travel, education, property, vehicle, or elders. Avoid loans.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, communication, politics, property, spiritual, or healing fields. Routine work may lack motivation.

Domestic & Love Life: Outings are likely. Some distance or misunderstanding with parents may occur.

Health: Weakness, heart, eye, or shoulder problems may arise. Monitor digestion and sleep.

Lucky Number: 4 / 8 Lucky Color: Ivory /Black / Blue

Gemini

GEMINI

GEMINI |

In general: A time of travel, expenditure, and investment. Ketu boosts analysis but reduces emotional expression.

Finance: Gains via communication or freelance work. Expenditures for medical, travel, or siblings. Be cautious with big transactions.

Career: Suitable for tourism, writing, politics, or medical fields. Some dissatisfaction possible.

Domestic & Love Life: Long journeys or sibling misunderstandings may occur.

Communicate with care.

Health: Issues with throat, heart, nerves, or heat likely.

Lucky Number: 3 / 9

Lucky Color: Green / Red

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer |

In general: You may feel fulfilled and successful

Finance: Mixed outcomes. Expenditures for family, friends, and possibly due to unclear financial priorities.

Career: Good for politics, medicine, hotel, government, or farming.

Domestic & Love Life: Family may support your work, though financial disputes are possible. Be emotionally present.

Health: Be mindful of toothaches, eyes, throat, jaw, or lower back issues.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Cream or Pink

Leo

LEO

LEO |

In general: Ketu in your sign may cause spiritual introspection but confusion in identity. Take initiative in work.

Finance: Expenditures for travel, health, or career likely. Avoid risk and showing off.

Career: Favorable for politics, government, hotel, tourism, and medicine.

Domestic & Love Life: You may seem distant due to work. Practice empathy.

Health: Watch for heat, skin, bones, knee, or hair issues.

Lucky Number: 1 / 5

Lucky Color: Maroon / Orange

Virgo

In general: You may withdraw for solitude, study, or travel. Strong potential for spiritual growth.

Finance: Expenses likely for travel, medical bills, education, or father-related matters. Avoid hidden transactions.

Career: Favorable for tourism, medical, back-end roles, or education. Avoid gossip.

Domestic & Love Life: Long drive or emotional detachment could affect bonding.

Health: blood pressure, hormonal issues, insomnia, or heart/back problems.

Lucky Number: 0 / 5

Lucky Color: Light Blue or Green

Libra

In general: Reevaluation of friendships and group associations may occur.

Commercial and family issues possible.

Finance: Gains through unconventional means, but also expenses for premiums, medical, or business.

Career: Favorable for digital, astrology, NGOs, occult, insurance, or maintenance.

Domestic & Love Life: Work pressures may limit time with family.

Health: Stress-related skin, knee, heart, or blood pressure issues may arise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Grey or Green

Scorpio

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

In general: A confusing period regarding public image or goals. You may feel spiritually detached from success but capable of balancing life areas.

Finance: Mixed phase. Possible expenses in business, education, or travel. Avoid risks.

Career: Good for banking, hotel, medicine, politics, farming, hidden or strategic roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Coldness or ego issues with partner may occur. Try to maintain balance.

Health: Keep blood pressure, waist, heart, or spine issues in check.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Red or Silver

Sagittarius

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

In general: Ketu brings philosophical growth and detachment from rigid beliefs. Take care of health.

Finance: Expenses on health, travel, education, or premiums.

Career: Good for teachers, guides, researchers, insurance, politics, and banking.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or illness in family may arise.

Health: Issues like indigestion, dysentery, heart, or eye problems may affect you.

Lucky Number: 1 or 9

Lucky Color: Yellow or Orange

Capricorn

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

In general: A mix of enjoyment and tension. Emotional transformation is likely.

Finance: Avoid joint investments. Expenses for entertainment, sports, or premiums are likely.

Career: Suitable for research, finance, occult, share market, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes in intimacy or with children/spouse may arise.

Health: Watch for reproductive, detox, back, or heart issues.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Indigo or Pink

Aquarius

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

In general: You may feel detached in partnerships. A busy time for both job and family.

Finance: Expenses for house, education, vehicle, or business.

Career: Favorable for freelancers, education, politics, government, and property-

related fields. Legal delays possible.

Domestic & Love Life: Ill health or disputes with spouse/mother are indicated.

Health: Stomach, kidney, chest, or lumbar issues may affect you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Sky Blue or Pink

Pisces

PISCES

PISCES |

In general: A time for healing, travel, and introspection. Maintain health routines.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication, or travel are possible.

Career: Suitable for medical, hotel, politics, banking, or spiritual care fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes or illness related to father or siblings may arise.

Health: Watch for anxiety, digestive issues, back, eye, or stomach pain.

Lucky Number: 4 or 9

Lucky Color: White or Red

