Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be in an optimistic mood. Those who are animal lovers may think of adopting a pet. Today, your charm and smartness may spellbind members of the opposite sex. Those in the field of business will do well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your friend circle will expand. You may also make good and influential contacts. Singles may fall in love. Special favours from your boss and higher authorities will boost your confidence and enthusiasm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Stay away from all kind of arguments. A misunderstanding among you and your co-workers/ business partners will lead to problems. Be careful with your finances. Domestic life may go through some tensed moments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
This could be a challenging day. Delays and disappointments are on the cards. Avoid taking undue risks on both personal and professional fronts. Stay connected with your loved ones.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You have entered into a phase which will lead to optimum progress and eventually big success. You will overcome old obstacles. Your helpful nature will be appreciated by others.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You should not let your sluggish nature overpower you, as it could take a toll on your career and relationships. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may be in a laidback mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis or calculations. Don’t let challenges or hurdles weigh you down. Focus on your energies and find practical solutions.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your rapport with seniors and higher authorities will improve. Boss and associates will appreciate your hard work and efforts which will also give a boost to your confidence. Spouse and other members of the family will support your dreams.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Today, domestic life and personal life may go through some tensed moments. Binging on your favourite food items will help bust your stress. Keep a tab on your temper.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your income may increase and your seniors will take notice of your work. You may get in touch with people from foreign lands which will prove financially very beneficial.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Businesses like jewellery and chemicals will do well. Those who are unemployed may land a good job. Students who were trying to get admission for higher studies may get a piece of good news.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will expect transparency in your personal relationships. Your quick and hard reaction may hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Be kind to others. A big change is likely to occur.