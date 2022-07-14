Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Today you can invest in property /Vehicle.

Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/business

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for business or family function

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/dentist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like politics/ govt. job / hospital/ doctors will be befited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions

Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors / fishery will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/heart problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/communication/business growth.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure/ loss in business

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/ill health

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Those operating marriage bureau and finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion or can hold good position.

Domestic & love life: Some people may do breakup from their relationship. Your spouse or children may have some problems.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red