Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Today you can invest in property /Vehicle.

Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/business

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for business or family function

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/dentist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like politics/ govt. job / hospital/ doctors will be befited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions

Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors / fishery will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/heart problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/communication/business growth.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure/ loss in business

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/ill health

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Those operating marriage bureau and finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion or can hold good position.

Domestic & love life: Some people may do breakup from their relationship. Your spouse or children may have some problems.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

