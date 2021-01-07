Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will become more persistent and won't give up easily. Your friends will show their support. Students will perform well in their exams. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Positive offers are likely to come towards you on the business front. New exciting opportunities are around the corner. Things will get better as far as career is a concern.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Commitments and great communication will determine your success today. On the relationship front, your connection with your partner will become stronger. Love is the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You would be able to manage different things and put them in order accordingly. Money and domestic matters will keep you busy. The atmosphere at home will be blissful.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Instead of worrying about the future, it will be better if you work on the present issues. The blockages in your road to success and happiness may soon get disappear.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your married life may hit a rough patch, the need for independence and freedom could be the trigger point of the argument. Speculation may lead to gains.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A group project or an assignment may keep you on your toes. The health of an elder member in the family may be troublesome. Legal matters must be handled with care.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your energy and enthusiasm will pull others towards you. Avoid being aggressive. Domestic matters require keen attention. Trust your logic over your desires.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Students will become more focused and their concentration in studies will improve. Your siblings may need your help. Co-workers will appreciate your helpful nature.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may face disappointments on the romantic front. Those who are married should avoid arguing with their partners. Do not make any bold decision at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may not feel satisfied with your personal relationships. Try to spend more time with your partner and sort out all the issues. Seniors will get impressed by your ideas.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today unexpected communication from someone special is likely to brighten your day. You will form lasting friendships with worthy people. Investing in stocks will be fruitful.

