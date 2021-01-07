Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will become more persistent and won't give up easily. Your friends will show their support. Students will perform well in their exams. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Positive offers are likely to come towards you on the business front. New exciting opportunities are around the corner. Things will get better as far as career is a concern.</p>.<p>Commitments and great communication will determine your success today. On the relationship front, your connection with your partner will become stronger. Love is the air.</p>.<p>You would be able to manage different things and put them in order accordingly. Money and domestic matters will keep you busy. The atmosphere at home will be blissful.</p>.<p>Instead of worrying about the future, it will be better if you work on the present issues. The blockages in your road to success and happiness may soon get disappear.</p>.<p>Your married life may hit a rough patch, the need for independence and freedom could be the trigger point of the argument. Speculation may lead to gains.</p>.<p>A group project or an assignment may keep you on your toes. The health of an elder member in the family may be troublesome. Legal matters must be handled with care.</p>.<p>Your energy and enthusiasm will pull others towards you. Avoid being aggressive. Domestic matters require keen attention. Trust your logic over your desires.</p>.<p>Students will become more focused and their concentration in studies will improve. Your siblings may need your help. Co-workers will appreciate your helpful nature.</p>.<p>You may face disappointments on the romantic front. Those who are married should avoid arguing with their partners. Do not make any bold decision at the workplace.</p>.<p>You may not feel satisfied with your personal relationships. Try to spend more time with your partner and sort out all the issues. Seniors will get impressed by your ideas.</p>.<p>Today unexpected communication from someone special is likely to brighten your day. You will form lasting friendships with worthy people. Investing in stocks will be fruitful. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>