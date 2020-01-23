Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 23, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try to finish your pending office work before the evening. Family life will be peaceful but you won't be able to spend time with the loved ones. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to pay attention to the personal and professional aspects of your life. Your expenditure may increase. Take care of the mind as well as your physical health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Try to keep working life separate from personal life. You may worry about unwanted issues that may distress you. An argument or verbal spat is likely today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your associates/ co-workers will support you which will also help in finalising your assignments. Those in the construction/ real estate sector would have a busy and productive day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Spend your time with people with positive thinking. Socialising will help reduce your mental stress.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Working professionals would have a busy day. You may travel out of town for business/ professional purposes. This is the right time to learn a new skill.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today is the best day to express your inner feelings with your partner/spouse as he/she will understand you. Your financial problems will get over.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Continuous hard work is going to be fruitful to you. Be a little flexible on your judgments in politics. For sportspersons, consistency would be the only key to achieve success.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be more comfortable if you mull over all your options before making decisions. Those in the creative field will have a good day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Disproportion between expenses and incomes may lead to problems. Even the superiors at your workplace may get upset from you which will demoralise your confidence.

