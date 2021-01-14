Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today, you might be asked to take charge of the workplace and you will do it very efficiently. Your seniors, co-workers will appreciate your work. New projects are on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may get into an argument with someone younger than you. The health of someone close to you may get affected. Be cautious while on the wheels.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, minor health problems will worry you. Stay away from selfish and cunning people. Learn to control your temper. Listen to what others have to say, be a good listener.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travelling is on the cards. You will be at your creative best. Your mind will be full of new and amazing ideas, waiting to take shape. Success is indicated on the social front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Financial decisions at your workplace must be taken in the morning itself. Drive cautiously in the evening. Don’t skip lunch or dinner. Your health needs attention and care.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You could lend a helping hand to an old relative or a close friend. You may meet interesting people of the opposite gender and may find someone special. Learn to accept people.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today, family matters will take the front seat. Your viewpoint, advice will play a key role in solving family disputes. Loved ones will admire you. Hard work will pay-off!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Some people may not understand your ideas which may lead to misunderstandings. Students need to pull up their sockets and study more. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Continuous growth in your job/ profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your creative working style will be appreciated by seniors. Overall, it's a good day!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Think about long term monetary gain rather than a short term one. Your romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Do not indulge in excessive alcoholism and smoking.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will amaze everyone with your intelligence. Those who are single may find their prospective partner. Your marital relationship will strengthen. Listen to others advice.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are likely to explore new avenues and take calculated risks to boost your earnings. People who suffer from arthritis will have to remain watchful. Also, avoid junk food.

