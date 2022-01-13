Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Stay away from speculations, it will only lead to conflicts and misunderstandings between you and your partner. Politicians will prove difficult to interact with. Avoid driving in the night today.

Taurus: You have to focus more on your ongoing projects to take them to the completion stage. Travel is likely today. Spend some time with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Gemini: Career will progress well as you will experience heightened activity on that front. It is time to take a vacation even if it is only for a day. Trading in the stock market will be profitable.

Cancer: Think positively and you will be able to overcome hurdles and complete your tasks on time. New contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

Leo: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Today, involvement in activities will keep you busy. Sportsmen and lawyers will have a favourable day.

Virgo: Fight with your spouse in the morning will end in a sweet and romantic evening, so doesn’t worry much and concentrate on your work. Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Libra: You will be confused while making a decision about your married life. Those in sports and acting sectors, there might be some conflicts with staff members due to their improper behaviour towards you.

Scorpio: There might arise problems related to excise, employment or capital. Natives shall reap the benefits of their efforts in due course of time. Natives shall also develop their trade and achieve success due to management skills, patience and diplomacy.

Sagittarius: On the personal front, emotions shall run high. Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you. Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.

Capricorn: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front. Romantic relationships will bring pleasure. This is a good day for making commitments.

Aquarius: On the academic front, you are likely to be disappointed by exam results. Do not neglect them and try to improve yourself by inculcating self-discipline.

Pisces: You are sincere in your relationship with friends and co-workers. It is likely to be a busy day. Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST