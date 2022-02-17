Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You are determined to sustain the growth that you have achieved and amplify the tempo. Work is progressing well and there is also travel on the cards. Outing with family is likely.

Taurus: You may overspend today, but it would be advisable to curtail expenses. It is also advisable to be careful while speaking. Also don’t trust strangers as there is also an element of deceit.

Gemini: You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage and decide to push further to consolidate your efforts. Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities that will suit their lifestyles. Court matters can be resolved.

Cancer: Those in the cosmetic sector and modelling will get a new platform for their business and career. Spend some time with your spouse to understand his/her feelings.

Leo: Today, you will be in a good mood. But it won’t be easy to stick to your budget. Diplomacy will smooth the path. Spouses will be impressed with your ideas.

Virgo: You are liberal, but hate delay and disappointment. You will welcome the opposite sex with open arms. You may feel lonely today. Many things move in your favour.

Libra: A good day for politicians and social workers. The atmosphere at the workplace and home will be pleasant. Today, you will impress friends with your charming personality.

Scorpio: Today, you will emerge victorious over your enemies. Take care of your health. There will be an increase in prosperity and wealth. You will be truthful and cautious.

Sagittarius: Career prospects are bright. You may have the finest flow of income. Good day for romance. Authors, writers, reporters will do well today.

Capricorn: In the morning there will be some tension around you. You might feel a little insecure at your workplace but from evening onwards you will feel better and relaxed. Friends will help you to sort out problems.

Aquarius: After evening constant interruptions and other distractions will make it harder for you to focus on your tasks. Today don’t neglect important meetings, especially in the morning.

Pisces: Today, spend some quiet time alone. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. Those with interests abroad could hear of some positive developments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST