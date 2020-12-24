Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those in politics may see a rise in their power. Manufacturers will produce the right choice of products which will have a demand in future. The business may expand.</p>.<p>You will have to be careful with the spoken word and also try not to overextend yourself. Stay away from arguments. Stop pushing yourself too hard that it affects your health.</p>.<p>You will feel that you need to grow in your career. You need a bigger pond and fresh new avenues to find your true calling. You may think of donating money for a good cause.</p>.<p>Your increased concentration and dedication will lead to better results on the career front. Overall, you will do well in your career. Finances will be good. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>You will be loved for being helpful, trustworthy and genuine. Share trading will give good gains. Those in the field of sports and politics will be more confident. Avoid stress.</p>.<p>Problems are indicated on the domestic front. You need to strike a balance between personal and professional life. Too much of stress may affect your health, so take care.</p>.<p>You'll feel ecstatically happy, thanks to the extraordinary bond between you and your beloved. In terms of career, you will gain the support and help of an influential person.</p>.<p>Those who are single are very likely to find their match. Love is in the air. Take parents' advice before making any career decision. You would finish all pending tasks on time.</p>.<p>It is likely to be a hectic day and you will accomplish more if you work on your own. Don’t argue on the decision made by your seniors, it will lead to complications.</p>.<p>Your patience will help you come over negative thoughts. You will continue to receive help from experienced people. Fortune is with you. Unexpected gains are likely.</p>.<p>You will win kudos for your efforts and a sense of self-assurance and confidence will boost your pleasure, both at home and work. Happy moments are indicated.</p>.<p>You will see your concepts come to life. Stay the course and refocus on the fundamentals. Those in the political and social sector may have a good day. Travelling is likely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>