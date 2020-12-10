Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should speak politely while expressing your views to seniors, talking rudely may make the matter worse. Family life will be happy and peaceful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Work may take a backseat. Your social life may keep you on your toes. Travelling is likely. Stress may increase. Business people may find their work mundane.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Think thoroughly while choosing sides between two people. It will be better if you take advice from parents rather than others. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Going on a long drive with your partner will help beat your stress away. Avoid spending on unwanted things. Avoid being judgemental. Obstacles are likely to reduce.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

New opportunities are on the cards. Travelling may make you feel fatigued. Joy and success are seen on the cards. You should focus more on personal relationships.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your success will attract the right attention. New career opportunities are indicated. Pending property matters could move forward. Overall, it is a favourable day.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may earn money easily. Court verdicts will be in your favour. Your power and prestige are likely to increase. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

On the personal front, if your relationship has become complex, then try to work on it and make it a lasting one. Do not complicate things. Spend some with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It is high time that you make some positive changes in your routine and habits. Take efforts and improve your relationship with co-workers. You may progress well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are embarking on a new phase of achievement. You will work hard and take extra efforts to reach the spot where you always wanted to be. Be thankful to God.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Personal interests will be shelved by you, once again, in your concern for larger welfare issues. You will find ways and means to overcome problems. Don't neglect health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You do realise that money isn’t everything but still, it is important in life. You need to solve financial problems as soon as possible. Stay hopeful and believe yourself.

