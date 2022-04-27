e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

Aries

Stay on the back foot to retain your reputation.

Finance:- Business deals may take some time. Keep patience.

Career:- Sometimes you might be wrong. Don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with family to strengthen your bond.

Health:- Work load and stress might bring brain fag and exhaustion.

Lucky number:- 20

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Taurus

Keep your energy levels high by taking opportunity to initiate things.

Finance:- You might earn profits through speculative activities.

Career:- Your seniors will be impressed with your work progress.

Domestic and love life:- Plan small gatherings or get together with your family and friends.

Health:- Don't have unnecessary food. It may be harmful to your health in the long run.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow

Gemini

Your well disciplined efforts will direct you toward a purpose.

Finance:- Your stable income will bring you peace.

Career:- Your effective planning and organisation will help you make progress at your work place.

Domestic and love life:- Relationship with relatives might suffer.

Health:- Increase your energy levels by maintaining a good diet.

Lucky number:- 22

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Cancer

Avoid criticizing others or this will affect your reputation.

Finance:- Buy agricultural land. You may get good gains from agricultural produce.

Career:- Expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life:- Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.

Health:- Take regular checkups for effectively monitoring your health.

Lucky number:- 11

Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow

Leo

Be careful about opening up your secrets. You may face some hindrance in study.

Finance:- Sensitive business ventures might fail.

Career:- Problems with co-workers are indicated at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Storm in a cup of tea situation is likely to happen.

Health:- You may feel withdrawn, low on energy.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Virgo

Few of you, who are trying to go abroad for higher studies, might get the opportunity to do so.

Finance:- Investments will prove to be profitable.

Career:- Consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic exuberant moments in life are likely to happen.

Health:- Avoid eating cold things and outside food.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- White

Libra

It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Finance:- Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals.

Career:- Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals.

Domestic and love life:- Give extra time and energy to relationships to thrive. Social circles may prove to be profitable in terms of gaining information and knowledge.

Health:- You are likely to get obstructive ailments which curtail your mobility.

Lucky number:- 14

Lucky Colour:- Blue

Scorpio

The coming days will be a fabulous time for those who are planning to pursue higher studies.

Finance:- New associates and friends will become prominent now. Friends might bring new gains.

Career:- Make good moves if you are from the political or social sector.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. Travelling is on the cards.

Health:- Pay more attention to your physical health.

Lucky number:- 20

Lucky Colour:- Lemon Yellow

Sagittarius

Hire good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.

Finance:- Avoid unnecessary expenses. Take care of belongings.

Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Try to find a way out of difficult situations at home today.

Health:- Travelling will affect your physical helath.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Capricorn

Travelling for official work will be fruitful.

Finance:- Use your ability to handle funds, budgeting home, and business properly.

Career:- Time and tide wait for none. Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business.

Domestic and love life:- Be at ease for your family will be supportive of every decision you take.

Health:- Take calculated risks while doing extreme exercises.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Cyan

Aquarius

Exam results will be disappointing.

Finance:- Choose investment over risky trades.

Career:- Business meetings will not be in your favour. Change certain criterias to get more contracts.

Domestic and love life:- New work schedules will affect family time.

Health:- Your internal boost will help you in staying confident.

Lucky number:- 3

Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow

Pisces

Students will find success in upcoming examinations.

Finance:- Keep and increase your savings to fulfill your future ambitions.

Career:- Volunteer to take maximum work to grow responsibly in authority .

Domestic and love life:- Try to give yourself some space to wind down. Control your urge to overreact to comments.

Health:- Control your eating patterns to keep yourself away from liver ailments.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:59 PM IST