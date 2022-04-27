Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Stay on the back foot to retain your reputation.

Finance:- Business deals may take some time. Keep patience.

Career:- Sometimes you might be wrong. Don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with family to strengthen your bond.

Health:- Work load and stress might bring brain fag and exhaustion.

Lucky number:- 20

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Taurus

Keep your energy levels high by taking opportunity to initiate things.

Finance:- You might earn profits through speculative activities.

Career:- Your seniors will be impressed with your work progress.

Domestic and love life:- Plan small gatherings or get together with your family and friends.

Health:- Don't have unnecessary food. It may be harmful to your health in the long run.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow

Gemini

Your well disciplined efforts will direct you toward a purpose.

Finance:- Your stable income will bring you peace.

Career:- Your effective planning and organisation will help you make progress at your work place.

Domestic and love life:- Relationship with relatives might suffer.

Health:- Increase your energy levels by maintaining a good diet.

Lucky number:- 22

Lucky Colour:- Cream

Cancer

Avoid criticizing others or this will affect your reputation.

Finance:- Buy agricultural land. You may get good gains from agricultural produce.

Career:- Expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life:- Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.

Health:- Take regular checkups for effectively monitoring your health.

Lucky number:- 11

Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow

Leo

Be careful about opening up your secrets. You may face some hindrance in study.

Finance:- Sensitive business ventures might fail.

Career:- Problems with co-workers are indicated at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Storm in a cup of tea situation is likely to happen.

Health:- You may feel withdrawn, low on energy.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Virgo

Few of you, who are trying to go abroad for higher studies, might get the opportunity to do so.

Finance:- Investments will prove to be profitable.

Career:- Consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic exuberant moments in life are likely to happen.

Health:- Avoid eating cold things and outside food.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- White

Libra

It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Finance:- Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals.

Career:- Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals.

Domestic and love life:- Give extra time and energy to relationships to thrive. Social circles may prove to be profitable in terms of gaining information and knowledge.

Health:- You are likely to get obstructive ailments which curtail your mobility.

Lucky number:- 14

Lucky Colour:- Blue

Scorpio

The coming days will be a fabulous time for those who are planning to pursue higher studies.

Finance:- New associates and friends will become prominent now. Friends might bring new gains.

Career:- Make good moves if you are from the political or social sector.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. Travelling is on the cards.

Health:- Pay more attention to your physical health.

Lucky number:- 20

Lucky Colour:- Lemon Yellow

Sagittarius

Hire good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.

Finance:- Avoid unnecessary expenses. Take care of belongings.

Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Try to find a way out of difficult situations at home today.

Health:- Travelling will affect your physical helath.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Capricorn

Travelling for official work will be fruitful.

Finance:- Use your ability to handle funds, budgeting home, and business properly.

Career:- Time and tide wait for none. Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business.

Domestic and love life:- Be at ease for your family will be supportive of every decision you take.

Health:- Take calculated risks while doing extreme exercises.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Cyan

Aquarius

Exam results will be disappointing.

Finance:- Choose investment over risky trades.

Career:- Business meetings will not be in your favour. Change certain criterias to get more contracts.

Domestic and love life:- New work schedules will affect family time.

Health:- Your internal boost will help you in staying confident.

Lucky number:- 3

Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow

Pisces

Students will find success in upcoming examinations.

Finance:- Keep and increase your savings to fulfill your future ambitions.

Career:- Volunteer to take maximum work to grow responsibly in authority .

Domestic and love life:- Try to give yourself some space to wind down. Control your urge to overreact to comments.

Health:- Control your eating patterns to keep yourself away from liver ailments.

Lucky number:- 9

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:59 PM IST