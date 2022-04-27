Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Stay on the back foot to retain your reputation.
Finance:- Business deals may take some time. Keep patience.
Career:- Sometimes you might be wrong. Don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.
Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with family to strengthen your bond.
Health:- Work load and stress might bring brain fag and exhaustion.
Lucky number:- 20
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Taurus
Keep your energy levels high by taking opportunity to initiate things.
Finance:- You might earn profits through speculative activities.
Career:- Your seniors will be impressed with your work progress.
Domestic and love life:- Plan small gatherings or get together with your family and friends.
Health:- Don't have unnecessary food. It may be harmful to your health in the long run.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- Chrome Yellow
Gemini
Your well disciplined efforts will direct you toward a purpose.
Finance:- Your stable income will bring you peace.
Career:- Your effective planning and organisation will help you make progress at your work place.
Domestic and love life:- Relationship with relatives might suffer.
Health:- Increase your energy levels by maintaining a good diet.
Lucky number:- 22
Lucky Colour:- Cream
Cancer
Avoid criticizing others or this will affect your reputation.
Finance:- Buy agricultural land. You may get good gains from agricultural produce.
Career:- Expect a rise in position.
Domestic and love life:- Expect the unexpected when it comes to love.
Health:- Take regular checkups for effectively monitoring your health.
Lucky number:- 11
Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow
Leo
Be careful about opening up your secrets. You may face some hindrance in study.
Finance:- Sensitive business ventures might fail.
Career:- Problems with co-workers are indicated at workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Storm in a cup of tea situation is likely to happen.
Health:- You may feel withdrawn, low on energy.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Light Green
Virgo
Few of you, who are trying to go abroad for higher studies, might get the opportunity to do so.
Finance:- Investments will prove to be profitable.
Career:- Consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic exuberant moments in life are likely to happen.
Health:- Avoid eating cold things and outside food.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- White
Libra
It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.
Finance:- Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals.
Career:- Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals.
Domestic and love life:- Give extra time and energy to relationships to thrive. Social circles may prove to be profitable in terms of gaining information and knowledge.
Health:- You are likely to get obstructive ailments which curtail your mobility.
Lucky number:- 14
Lucky Colour:- Blue
Scorpio
The coming days will be a fabulous time for those who are planning to pursue higher studies.
Finance:- New associates and friends will become prominent now. Friends might bring new gains.
Career:- Make good moves if you are from the political or social sector.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. Travelling is on the cards.
Health:- Pay more attention to your physical health.
Lucky number:- 20
Lucky Colour:- Lemon Yellow
Sagittarius
Hire good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.
Finance:- Avoid unnecessary expenses. Take care of belongings.
Career:- Make sensible decisions in difficult situations at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Try to find a way out of difficult situations at home today.
Health:- Travelling will affect your physical helath.
Lucky number:- 15
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Capricorn
Travelling for official work will be fruitful.
Finance:- Use your ability to handle funds, budgeting home, and business properly.
Career:- Time and tide wait for none. Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business.
Domestic and love life:- Be at ease for your family will be supportive of every decision you take.
Health:- Take calculated risks while doing extreme exercises.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- Cyan
Aquarius
Exam results will be disappointing.
Finance:- Choose investment over risky trades.
Career:- Business meetings will not be in your favour. Change certain criterias to get more contracts.
Domestic and love life:- New work schedules will affect family time.
Health:- Your internal boost will help you in staying confident.
Lucky number:- 3
Lucky Colour:- Light Yellow
Pisces
Students will find success in upcoming examinations.
Finance:- Keep and increase your savings to fulfill your future ambitions.
Career:- Volunteer to take maximum work to grow responsibly in authority .
Domestic and love life:- Try to give yourself some space to wind down. Control your urge to overreact to comments.
Health:- Control your eating patterns to keep yourself away from liver ailments.
Lucky number:- 9
Lucky Colour:- Light Green
