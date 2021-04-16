Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to take a diplomatic stance if you want to make profits out of your business ventures and achieve success. Maintain your goodwill at work/ market. Health needs care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The work will go in full swing. Those in the field of politics and those in the social sector might get good opportunities. Your romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your business partners/ co-workers may rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected. Your romantic life may hit a rough patch.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid splurging on unwanted things. Stick to your work ethics and you will be appreciated. Something in your life is about to change for the better today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will demonstrate new ideas in front of your seniors/ higher authorities and they will appreciate your ideas. You may be offered a higher position. Love life will be blissful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your previous mistakes will now give rise to new problems, mostly related to your personal life. Your peace of mind may get negatively affected. Take care of mental health.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Court matters are likely to get solved with the help of an experienced person. Success will follow you. Speculative activities may lead to profits. It's a good day for students.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will consult an experienced person before taking hard steps in business. Students will get admission in their desired sector. Family/ personal life will be happy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be very quick to learn from failures and disappointments. Good luck will follow you. Spending time with your loved ones with help bust your stress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may make new friends and may meet people in power. You are optimistic and influential and will continue to climb the social ladder. Love is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your friends will guide you through your moments of despair. Agriculturist will have an increase in production. Delightful and positive moments are on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your ability to bounce back from the toughest of situations will be admired by everyone. Those in the field of sports will be blessed with immense success and fame.

