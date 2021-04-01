Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Pay attention to your health, especially to the digestive system. Singles may get good marriage proposals. You will be more productive at the workplace and would achieve more.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You may drift away from the materialistic value systems. Unexpected circumstances may open the doors to a new source of income. Spend more time with loved ones.<br></p>.<p>You need to review your work, find out what's making you lag behind. Consult an astrologer and wear a gemstone according to your horoscope, it will enhance luck.</p>.<p><strong>Cancer: </strong>Avoid being angry at the workplace with colleagues or seniors. Keep patience. Those in the field of construction may face some challenges today. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Travelling with loved ones is likely. Your self-confidence will boost and new ambitions will be realised. It's a happy and joyful day. New ideas can be achievable.</p>.<p>You may reach out to your loved ones, friends and co-workers who need emotional support and strength. Your helpful nature will win many hearts. Avoid overthinking.</p>.<p>You will move ahead on the professional front with great intensity. Your passion and enthusiasm will be at an all-time high. Don't miss out on any opportunity. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Do not hold on to grudges, take the initiative and find a way to reconcile your personal relationships. You will be in a positive mood. Unexpected gains are likely.</p>.<p>You really need to get rid of your lazy attitude. Procrastination will land you in trouble. Someone who is otherwise very good with you may cause problems for you.</p>.<p>There may be obstacles in your raise or promotion, but you can achieve success with the help of your seniors. Singles may find their prospective 'soul mate'.</p>.<p>Things may not work out as per your plans which may disturb your mental peace and you may feel restless. Those in the field of politics may face a financial crunch.</p>.<p>There may be disappointments all over, and in every aspect of your life. But you don't lose hope and stay strong. Take care of your image and rapport at the workplace.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CjpJMi1wZAzC7DUsDqyDZY"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KciQxRJOVbj6pN69r7j4ZG">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>