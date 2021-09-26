Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will get a chance today to clear up misunderstandings with colleagues or associates. It is a good day for those in the sports and arts sector.

Taurus: Minor health problems will be troubling you today. There will be small hurdles in business. Talk to your partner before making any important decisions.

Gemini: You will focus on your ongoing projects and will ensure that they get completed in time. Discussion with new clients will find success today. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Cancer: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with sheer willpower and determination.

Leo: The stable runs continues. Work moves smoothly, and you start making good progress. This upward curve will go a long way in strengthening your finances. Travel plans can be made.

Virgo: Stomach ailments may be the cause of anxiety. Don’t create any prestige issues at the workplace and also at home. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Libra: You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. Those in business, operational, or manufacturing sectors will have technical issues, so be prepared.

Scorpio: Your smartness will attract many people. Business stability will be there. You will make good progress in the political and social sectors.

Sagittarius: You are determined to try and achieve optimum quality of life. You will be concentrating on home and family, domestic life in all manifestations, and the great thing is that you enjoy doing so.

Capricorn: Fortune is with you, so trading in stocks will be profitable. With your talkative nature, you can get new contacts to achieve success in your field. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius: You are possessed with certain animal magnetism, which draws partners to you like bees are to honey. Socially and emotionally, too, you will be greatly in demand and appreciated.

Pisces: Frankness in your speech will impress your friends and loved ones. With your skills and intelligence, you will be able to solve some difficult problems at your workplace.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST