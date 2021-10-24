Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your moves will be in the right direction today. Your work is going to be appreciated by seniors. There is a chance of new friendship blossoming.

Taurus: Those in the politics and social sector have to be careful while signing important documents. Romantic relationships will be fine today. You might go on a trip.

Gemini: Minor disagreements might be possible between you and your life partner. Your decisions may get wrong today so take others advice. Be cautious while on wheels.

Cancer: You might get impressed by your subordinates’ work. Today, something new might be going in your mind. This is a good time for signing new ventures.

Leo: Your confidence will increase, and you will complete pending jobs by working single-handedly. This is an excellent time to begin a new venture or make a prudent investment.

Virgo: Act discreetly and do not get carried away too quickly when it comes to business. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.

Libra: You will be making sure that your partner does not encroach upon your private space too much. Your independence will seem crucial to you, and you will relish the time you spend alone.

Scorpio: When travelling with older folk, some extra care is advisable. If any of you are dealing with legal matters, they may take some time to sort them out.

Sagittarius: You have to be tactful while handling professional issues. Don’t worry about your family issues, as just giving them some time will ease everything.

Capricorn: Spend time with your loved ones. Misunderstandings will get over at the workplace. You have to be practical and maintain transparency with your colleagues.

Aquarius: Business meetings will be productive and could lead to gains. An aggressive decision in your profession is going to help you. Don’t neglect your life partner’s feelings.

Pisces: You can enjoy sound health in combination with a contented mind. You will be mentally free and reconstruct yourself into a more mature person.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST