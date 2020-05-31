Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You need to focus more on work. On the domestic front, a misunderstanding is likely to trigger a clash among family members over inheritance/ family property. It is advisable to consult an advisor if the feud escalates.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The issues which were troubling and bothering you at the workplace are likely to get solved today. Work stress may take a toll on your health. Your love life will be blissful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
In terms of relationships, you will feel more joyous and happy. At work, you will make good progress. Your health will improve. In terms of finance, you will flourish well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will be able to make a sensible decision while dealing a difficult situation in the workplace. Your life partner will shower love and affection on you and will keep you happy.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
After a long time, you will have a heart-to-heart interaction with your family and loved ones. You may join an NGO or a special organisation. Your image at the workplace will become stronger.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Good job opportunities are around the corner. Your children will help you in solving a domestic problem. Those in the field of science and medicine will perform well.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will be burdened up with work. At the workplace, do not take other’s responsibility on your head, you won’t be able to wind up your work on time. Take care of your mental, physical well-being.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will feel low on energy. Tiredness will make affect your mental and physical health. Stop pushing yourself off the limits. Stay away from speculative activities today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Business expansion is on the cards. Stars are in your favour. Business people will get good financial backing for their projects. Actors, musicians will get a chance to showcase their talents.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Politicians and people in the social sector may go through some tensed situations which will affect their health. Avoid driving at night. Think twice before you speak.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your importance at the workplace will increase. You associates will support your ideas and viewpoints. Singles may find their prospective partner. Family life will be happy.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Avoid junk food today. An argument is likely to occur between you and your spouse. Speculative activities might give you lucrative gains.