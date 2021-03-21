Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be in a happy and optimistic mood. You and your life-partner/ lover may spend some cosy and romantic moments. You will make wise decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your persistent efforts will help you sail through marital problems. Your relationship with parents/ children will improve. Worklife will be challenging.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your confidence will boost. On the professional front, you will get a chance to deal with people who are at top levels. Life will become more peaceful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business ventures shall not materialize and expected pay hikes shall not pass through. Avoid unwanted speculative actions and hasty investment ideas.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You need to become vocal about your feelings. Open up, share what kind of emotions you are going through. Singles may look for a prospective partner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Sales professionals and sportspeople may have a favourable day. You will take challenges head-on. A career in the commerce field could be a good idea.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Investing your money in the share market will bring financial gains. Business is likely to expand. You may go on a short business/ family tour. Don't neglect health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your behaviour and mood will be responsible for friction in relationships. Keep your mind calm and cool. Your colleagues/ seniors may create problems for you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your hard work and efforts will impress your seniors as well as higher authorities. Your soft and friendly nature will help you lock new business deals.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid taking risky and bold decisions. Your careless behaviour may put you in a troublesome situation. Misfortune or a mishap is on the cards, be careful.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to make a full-proof investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Your communication and socializing skills will fetch you gains.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Think of women as equal partners and treat them with respect. Love and romance are in the air. Those in the business, politics and the social sector will do well.

