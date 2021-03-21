Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You will be in a happy and optimistic mood. You and your life-partner/ lover may spend some cosy and romantic moments. You will make wise decisions.</p>.<p>Your persistent efforts will help you sail through marital problems. Your relationship with parents/ children will improve. Worklife will be challenging.</p>.<p>Your confidence will boost. On the professional front, you will get a chance to deal with people who are at top levels. Life will become more peaceful.</p>.<p>Business ventures shall not materialize and expected pay hikes shall not pass through. Avoid unwanted speculative actions and hasty investment ideas. </p>.<p>You need to become vocal about your feelings. Open up, share what kind of emotions you are going through. Singles may look for a prospective partner.</p>.<p>Sales professionals and sportspeople may have a favourable day. You will take challenges head-on. A career in the commerce field could be a good idea.</p>.<p>Investing your money in the share market will bring financial gains. Business is likely to expand. You may go on a short business/ family tour. Don't neglect health. </p>.<p>Your behaviour and mood will be responsible for friction in relationships. Keep your mind calm and cool. Your colleagues/ seniors may create problems for you.</p>.<p>Your hard work and efforts will impress your seniors as well as higher authorities. Your soft and friendly nature will help you lock new business deals.</p>.<p>Avoid taking risky and bold decisions. Your careless behaviour may put you in a troublesome situation. Misfortune or a mishap is on the cards, be careful.</p>.<p>You need to make a full-proof investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Your communication and socializing skills will fetch you gains.</p>.<p>Think of women as equal partners and treat them with respect. Love and romance are in the air. Those in the business, politics and the social sector will do well.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/EFLESepNyOgGY2CGbbgzhJ">click here.</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/EFLESepNyOgGY2CGbbgzhJ"> </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>