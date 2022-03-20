e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You will find success in almost all areas of life.

Finance: Do not make hasty decisions while making an investment.

Career: Maintain a cordial relationship with your co-workers/ sub-ordinates.

Domestic and love life: Married life/ love life will blossom. You may go on a dinner date.

Health: There will be a boost in your energy levels. Stick to your diet.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Don’t get disappointed if your opinion is not accepted. Stay calm.

Finance: Wait for good investments opportunities.

Career: Seniors may show their disagreement over an issue.

Domestic and love life: Unexpected problems are likely to occur, so pay attention.

Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Red

Gemini: This is a favourable period for you in every term, mostly education.

Finance: You will amplify your sources of income and put an end to your outstanding settlements.

Career: You will get the right reward for your hard work.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings with your life partner will get over.

Health: Get active, start doing yoga or any physical activity whichever suits you.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer: Guard against being too over-confident or complacent

Finance: Avoid spending money on unwanted things.

Career: You need to cooperate with your colleagues to carry on your projects and bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear.

Health: Pay attention to your parents' health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Leo: Some positive things are likely to happen with you today.

Finance: Do not waste your time and set financial goals for your future.
Career: Your hard work will pay off. Success will follow you.

Domestic and love life: Your love and family life will be happy and joyful.

Health: You would be able to overcome stress and tension.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Spend time with your own self. Indulge in your favourite hobby if possible.

Finance: Proper financial planning is the need of the hour.

Career: If you use your energies in producing any new project or developing your skills will benefit you in future.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their prospective partner.

Health: Pay attention to your mental health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Libra: This is the time to take big strides towards your future.

Finance: Volatility in business profits will get over. Losses will get recovered.

Career: New career opportunities will be coming for some of you.

Domestic and love life: A party, gathering or a get together with your family and friends is likely.

Health: Maintaining a healthy weight is always a good idea.

Lucky number:1

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio: Avoid making any kind of commitment, be it personal or professional.

Finance: Trading in stocks is not advisable today.

Career: Work pressure will more and do not expect any help from your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Your sincerity towards relationships will be appreciated.

Health: Increased anger may shoot up your blood pressure.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius: There will be a rise in your name, fame and prestige.

Finance: Gains through speculative activities are likely.

Career: You will concrete more on your important tasks and discuss major issues with your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Love is in the air. You can make short tour plans with your family.

Health: Tension and stress will get released and you will feel relaxed.

Lucky number 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn: You will feel more inclined to spirituality and religion.

Finance: Short term gains are on the cards.

Career: Take care of your rapport and position. Stay in the good books of your bosses.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your loved ones will improve.

Health: Increased self-confidence level will make you hale and healthy.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Aquarius: Those who are planning to move abroad may hear a positive development.

Finance: Gains through speculation are likely.

Career: Your decision will be supported by your associates at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will feel more confident on the romantic front.

Health: You will feel somewhat free from tensions and stress around you.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Burgandy

Pisces: It is time to take a short break and recharge and rejuvenate yourself.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: There will be small hurdles on your career path.

Domestic and love life: Minor disappointment will be there in domestic life.

Health: Be careful while on the wheels. Injuries are likely to occur.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Brown

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:23 AM IST