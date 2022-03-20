Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will find success in almost all areas of life.

Finance: Do not make hasty decisions while making an investment.

Career: Maintain a cordial relationship with your co-workers/ sub-ordinates.

Domestic and love life: Married life/ love life will blossom. You may go on a dinner date.

Health: There will be a boost in your energy levels. Stick to your diet.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Don’t get disappointed if your opinion is not accepted. Stay calm.

Finance: Wait for good investments opportunities.

Career: Seniors may show their disagreement over an issue.

Domestic and love life: Unexpected problems are likely to occur, so pay attention.

Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Red

Gemini: This is a favourable period for you in every term, mostly education.

Finance: You will amplify your sources of income and put an end to your outstanding settlements.

Career: You will get the right reward for your hard work.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings with your life partner will get over.

Health: Get active, start doing yoga or any physical activity whichever suits you.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer: Guard against being too over-confident or complacent

Finance: Avoid spending money on unwanted things.

Career: You need to cooperate with your colleagues to carry on your projects and bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear.

Health: Pay attention to your parents' health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Leo: Some positive things are likely to happen with you today.

Finance: Do not waste your time and set financial goals for your future.

Career: Your hard work will pay off. Success will follow you.

Domestic and love life: Your love and family life will be happy and joyful.

Health: You would be able to overcome stress and tension.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Spend time with your own self. Indulge in your favourite hobby if possible.

Finance: Proper financial planning is the need of the hour.

Career: If you use your energies in producing any new project or developing your skills will benefit you in future.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their prospective partner.

Health: Pay attention to your mental health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Libra: This is the time to take big strides towards your future.

Finance: Volatility in business profits will get over. Losses will get recovered.

Career: New career opportunities will be coming for some of you.

Domestic and love life: A party, gathering or a get together with your family and friends is likely.

Health: Maintaining a healthy weight is always a good idea.

Lucky number:1

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio: Avoid making any kind of commitment, be it personal or professional.

Finance: Trading in stocks is not advisable today.

Career: Work pressure will more and do not expect any help from your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Your sincerity towards relationships will be appreciated.

Health: Increased anger may shoot up your blood pressure.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius: There will be a rise in your name, fame and prestige.

Finance: Gains through speculative activities are likely.

Career: You will concrete more on your important tasks and discuss major issues with your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Love is in the air. You can make short tour plans with your family.

Health: Tension and stress will get released and you will feel relaxed.

Lucky number 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn: You will feel more inclined to spirituality and religion.

Finance: Short term gains are on the cards.

Career: Take care of your rapport and position. Stay in the good books of your bosses.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your loved ones will improve.

Health: Increased self-confidence level will make you hale and healthy.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Aquarius: Those who are planning to move abroad may hear a positive development.

Finance: Gains through speculation are likely.

Career: Your decision will be supported by your associates at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will feel more confident on the romantic front.

Health: You will feel somewhat free from tensions and stress around you.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Burgandy

Pisces: It is time to take a short break and recharge and rejuvenate yourself.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: There will be small hurdles on your career path.

Domestic and love life: Minor disappointment will be there in domestic life.

Health: Be careful while on the wheels. Injuries are likely to occur.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Brown

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:23 AM IST