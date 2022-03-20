Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will find success in almost all areas of life.
Finance: Do not make hasty decisions while making an investment.
Career: Maintain a cordial relationship with your co-workers/ sub-ordinates.
Domestic and love life: Married life/ love life will blossom. You may go on a dinner date.
Health: There will be a boost in your energy levels. Stick to your diet.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Orange
Taurus: Don’t get disappointed if your opinion is not accepted. Stay calm.
Finance: Wait for good investments opportunities.
Career: Seniors may show their disagreement over an issue.
Domestic and love life: Unexpected problems are likely to occur, so pay attention.
Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Red
Gemini: This is a favourable period for you in every term, mostly education.
Finance: You will amplify your sources of income and put an end to your outstanding settlements.
Career: You will get the right reward for your hard work.
Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings with your life partner will get over.
Health: Get active, start doing yoga or any physical activity whichever suits you.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Pink
Cancer: Guard against being too over-confident or complacent
Finance: Avoid spending money on unwanted things.
Career: You need to cooperate with your colleagues to carry on your projects and bring them to completion.
Domestic and love life: Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear.
Health: Pay attention to your parents' health.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Leo: Some positive things are likely to happen with you today.
Finance: Do not waste your time and set financial goals for your future.
Career: Your hard work will pay off. Success will follow you.
Domestic and love life: Your love and family life will be happy and joyful.
Health: You would be able to overcome stress and tension.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo: Spend time with your own self. Indulge in your favourite hobby if possible.
Finance: Proper financial planning is the need of the hour.
Career: If you use your energies in producing any new project or developing your skills will benefit you in future.
Domestic and love life: Singles may find their prospective partner.
Health: Pay attention to your mental health.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light Pink
Libra: This is the time to take big strides towards your future.
Finance: Volatility in business profits will get over. Losses will get recovered.
Career: New career opportunities will be coming for some of you.
Domestic and love life: A party, gathering or a get together with your family and friends is likely.
Health: Maintaining a healthy weight is always a good idea.
Lucky number:1
Lucky colour: Pink
Scorpio: Avoid making any kind of commitment, be it personal or professional.
Finance: Trading in stocks is not advisable today.
Career: Work pressure will more and do not expect any help from your colleagues.
Domestic and love life: Your sincerity towards relationships will be appreciated.
Health: Increased anger may shoot up your blood pressure.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius: There will be a rise in your name, fame and prestige.
Finance: Gains through speculative activities are likely.
Career: You will concrete more on your important tasks and discuss major issues with your seniors.
Domestic and love life: Love is in the air. You can make short tour plans with your family.
Health: Tension and stress will get released and you will feel relaxed.
Lucky number 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn: You will feel more inclined to spirituality and religion.
Finance: Short term gains are on the cards.
Career: Take care of your rapport and position. Stay in the good books of your bosses.
Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your loved ones will improve.
Health: Increased self-confidence level will make you hale and healthy.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Baby Pink
Aquarius: Those who are planning to move abroad may hear a positive development.
Finance: Gains through speculation are likely.
Career: Your decision will be supported by your associates at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will feel more confident on the romantic front.
Health: You will feel somewhat free from tensions and stress around you.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Burgandy
Pisces: It is time to take a short break and recharge and rejuvenate yourself.
Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.
Career: There will be small hurdles on your career path.
Domestic and love life: Minor disappointment will be there in domestic life.
Health: Be careful while on the wheels. Injuries are likely to occur.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Brown
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)