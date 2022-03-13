Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your confidence and energy levels will be high.

Finance: You will gain profits in the retail and trading business today.

Career: Seniors will appreciate your work abilities.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your spouse/ partner will improve.

Health: You will recover well from past injuries/ illnesses.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Important meetings or discussions will keep you occupied.

Finance: Financial deals or collaborations are on the cards.

Career: Everything will function smoothly on the workfront.

Domestic and love life: You need to participate more in family matters.

Health: You will continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini: The hard work that you have done in the past will be paid off.

Finance: There will be some sudden financial gains.

Career: Those working in the public sector may achieve good results. Career change is likely.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with elder siblings will improve.

Health: Though your health is fine, pay attention to your mother's health.

Lucky number: 13

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Being diplomatic will prove fruitful on all fronts.

Finance: Stay cautious while dealing with risky portfolios.

Career: You may be given a new responsibility at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor conflicts with loved ones are indicated.

Health: Increased stress may affect your health.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Sandstone

Leo: This day is all about victory and success.

Finance: You will make good gains, especially if you are a farm owner.

Career: Your professional bonding with your subordinates/ team members will improve.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best. Family life will be blissful.

Health: Take care of your health. You may suffer from stomach problems.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Honey

Virgo: This is a favourable day overall, especially in terms of education.

Finance: Business people will have a lot of gains and profits.

Career: Career will grow well. Those who are unemployed may get a job.

Domestic and love life: Share your true feeling with your partner/ spouse.

Health: Take your medicines on time and don't neglect your health.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Amber

Libra: Your disciplined efforts will not go in vain. Noble purposes will be appreciated.

Finance: You will form new professional relationships and make new deals.

Career: You’re effective organisational skills pave the way for personal progress.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your relatives may hit a rough patch.

Health: You need to follow a healthy diet and give up junk food.

Lucky number: 31

Lucky colour: Bronze

Scorpio: The pursuit of progress may encourage you to work hard.

Finance: You need to cut down on your expenses.



Career: You need to put on extra effort to finish off your tasks.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your family members.

Health: Make sure you do not overeat.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Copper

Sagittarius: You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals in time.

Finance: Avoid speculative activities.

Career: Handle work issues calmly. Your proposals may get accepted.

Domestic and love life: You will feel more connected with your loved ones.

Health: Be careful while on wheels.

Lucky number:12

Lucky colour: Vivid orange

Capricorn: Your talks and discussion can lead to disruption today.

Finance: Speculation will give moderate gains.

Career: A positive change in professional life is likely to occur.

Domestic and love life: Your friends and family will be supportive, hence you will feel confident.

Health: Someone from your family may fall sick, so be careful.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: An influential person may come to your rescue.

Finance: Entrepreneurs will be able to make better profits.

Career: Business professionals may face stiffness from rivals.

Domestic and love life: Those who are planning to buy a new home may get the support of their loved ones.

Health: Maintain your diet if you want to stay fit.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Pisces: You will win over opponents. Luck is with you.

Finance: Invest in good shares. Take expert advice if there's any confusion.

Career: There are going to be hurdles on your career path.

Domestic and love life: Those in a relationship are advised to introspect.

Health: Inactive lifestyle will put your health in trouble, better start exercising.

Lucky number: 13

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:31 AM IST