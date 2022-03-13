e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Your confidence and energy levels will be high.

Finance: You will gain profits in the retail and trading business today.

Career: Seniors will appreciate your work abilities.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your spouse/ partner will improve.

Health: You will recover well from past injuries/ illnesses.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Important meetings or discussions will keep you occupied.

Finance: Financial deals or collaborations are on the cards.

Career: Everything will function smoothly on the workfront.

Domestic and love life: You need to participate more in family matters.

Health: You will continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini: The hard work that you have done in the past will be paid off.

Finance: There will be some sudden financial gains.

Career: Those working in the public sector may achieve good results. Career change is likely.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with elder siblings will improve.

Health: Though your health is fine, pay attention to your mother's health.

Lucky number: 13

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Being diplomatic will prove fruitful on all fronts.

Finance: Stay cautious while dealing with risky portfolios.

Career: You may be given a new responsibility at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor conflicts with loved ones are indicated.

Health: Increased stress may affect your health.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Sandstone

Leo: This day is all about victory and success.

Finance: You will make good gains, especially if you are a farm owner.

Career: Your professional bonding with your subordinates/ team members will improve.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best. Family life will be blissful.

Health: Take care of your health. You may suffer from stomach problems.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Honey

Virgo: This is a favourable day overall, especially in terms of education.

Finance: Business people will have a lot of gains and profits.

Career: Career will grow well. Those who are unemployed may get a job.

Domestic and love life: Share your true feeling with your partner/ spouse.

Health: Take your medicines on time and don't neglect your health.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Amber

Libra: Your disciplined efforts will not go in vain. Noble purposes will be appreciated.

Finance: You will form new professional relationships and make new deals.

Career: You’re effective organisational skills pave the way for personal progress.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your relatives may hit a rough patch.

Health: You need to follow a healthy diet and give up junk food.

Lucky number: 31

Lucky colour: Bronze

Scorpio: The pursuit of progress may encourage you to work hard.

Finance: You need to cut down on your expenses.

Career: You need to put on extra effort to finish off your tasks.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your family members.

Health: Make sure you do not overeat.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Copper

Sagittarius: You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals in time.

Finance: Avoid speculative activities.

Career: Handle work issues calmly. Your proposals may get accepted.

Domestic and love life: You will feel more connected with your loved ones.

Health: Be careful while on wheels.

Lucky number:12

Lucky colour: Vivid orange

Capricorn: Your talks and discussion can lead to disruption today.

Finance: Speculation will give moderate gains.

Career: A positive change in professional life is likely to occur.

Domestic and love life: Your friends and family will be supportive, hence you will feel confident.

Health: Someone from your family may fall sick, so be careful.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: An influential person may come to your rescue.

Finance: Entrepreneurs will be able to make better profits.

Career: Business professionals may face stiffness from rivals.

Domestic and love life: Those who are planning to buy a new home may get the support of their loved ones.

Health: Maintain your diet if you want to stay fit.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Pisces: You will win over opponents. Luck is with you.

Finance: Invest in good shares. Take expert advice if there's any confusion.

Career: There are going to be hurdles on your career path.

Domestic and love life: Those in a relationship are advised to introspect.

Health: Inactive lifestyle will put your health in trouble, better start exercising.

Lucky number: 13

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:31 AM IST