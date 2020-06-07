Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make sure you don’t use your energy at one go, over excitement or being overly enthusiastic could be risky. New beginnings are on the cards. Family life will be blissful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You would prefer to stay away and alone. Problems are likely to occur on the personal fronts which take up most of your time. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Think twice before trusting anyone. Office work and household chores will keep you on your toes. Pay attention to your parent’s health and your kid’s education.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, Cancer women are likely to face problems on the relationship front. Buying and selling of property, legal issues are likely to keep you busy. Keep a tab on your anger.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Watch out for troublemakers, be alert. Domestic life may give you stress and tension. Keep a check on your anxiety levels. Don’t overreact if something goes negative.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may get worried about your child’s future. Stay away from office romance and focus only on your work. You are likely to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Your desires will be fulfilled.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your children will abide by all the rules and regulations which you have made for them. You will be in a happy and positive mood. Loved ones will keep you happy.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Give your spouse/ lover much needed care and affection. Think twice before you speak. Avoid eating junk food and meditate to bust your daily stress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Do not interfere in other’s matters. Your mental peace is at risk today. You may find it difficult to focus on your work. Family life may improve.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Financially, you need to be tactful and firm. Don’t lend your money to anyone. Be careful while making decisions in terms of business. Avoid investing in stocks.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your power and prestige are likely to increase. Students will do well. You will take bold decisions. Spend quality time with your partner

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Take care of all your personal documents. Avoid procrastinating and make sure you finish all the pending tasks by evening. Pay attention to your love life.

