Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Avoid making hasty decisions. Small losses in business are indicated. Sportspersons and musicians may have a struggling day. Students need to focus more on their studies.

Taurus: Confidence level will increase. Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely. Try to save money for the future.

Gemini: Your generosity will be loved by all. You will feel empowered and independent. Your social quotient will peak. Your family life will be happy. Stay away from people with a negative attitude.

Cancer: You feel much more confident and also positive, and ready to embark on a spree of partying, entertaining and enjoying yourself. Money matters ease off, new deals are on the cards.

Leo: Business meetings will keep you engaged, leaving little time for your family and life partner. Those in the field of sports and politics may overtake others' opportunities.

Virgo: Social engagements will keep you busy. The day should progress smoothly. It is advisable to spend some quality time with your life partner. Avoid rescheduling any activity.

Libra: As Librans are peace-loving and idealistic people to a great extent, they would attract people towards themselves by their easy-going attitude. Your love life will be blissful.

Scorpio: There will be gains through speculation. The luck is with you. Trading will be profitable. The only concern today is your health. Avoid eating junk food. Drive cautiously.

Sagittarius: Do not taunt others. Think twice before you speak as today you are very likely to hurt others with your harsh words. Those in the retail business will do well today.

Capricorn: Your health may be troublesome. Your energy and stamina may dip. Do not force yourself to work if you can't, instead, let your body rest today. Students need to work hard.

Aquarius: You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. At workplace, your charm and intelligence are going to impress everyone. Reduce negative vibrations at home to avoid quarrels.

Pisces: Your intelligence will work wonders today. Your friends will guide you and help you overcome difficult situations. Avoid taking stress at the workplace. Social workers will do well.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:35 AM IST