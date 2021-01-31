Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 31, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Misunderstandings are likely to occur between you and your associates. Your disturbed mind won't let you focus on work. Find ways to lower stress.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a very favourable time tie-ups and partnerships. It’s a good time to lay hands on something new and different. Success is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be able to wrap your projects on time. You will find solutions on your own. Travelling with spouse, family or loved ones is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A small trip with your spouse will freshen you up. It is advisable that you invest in properties as it will lead to maximum financial benefits.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will let go of jealousy and ego problems. Since may change inside out radically, the quality of your relationships will change for the better.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Share your thoughts about ongoing projects with your seniors as they may get impressed by your ideas/ suggestions. Sporstpersons will perform well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in the field of politics/ social sector may see their work pressure decreasing. Love is in the air. You will get the blessings of an elderly person.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your willingness to sweat and strain to maximize your talents will make a difference. Income may increase. You will value your self-worth more.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your foresightedness may help you grow. Seniors will appreciate your work. Your friend from the opposite gender will influence you positively.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It's a favourable day in terms of love and relationships. Don't ignore serious workplace issues. Journalists may have a successful day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may not be able to give your best at the workplace. Opportunities are on the cards. Travelling will be hectic. Small joys will make you happy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Communication with the partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. Don't trust your business partners blindly.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in