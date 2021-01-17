Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You have a real need to be vocal. You will enjoy events that lean toward theatre, art, or music. Romance is in the air. You will be famous for achieving the goals at work place.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. High level of success could be attained by sheer hard work and determination. You may go out to watch movies with your family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your day will be full of plans. There will be increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business are likely
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will realise that many of the limitations that you thought were imposed from without are actually self-imposed. Also in looking at the world you take more factors into consideration and plan more effectively than you might at other times.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Progress in business got stuck and cash flow or liquidity is getting tighter. You need to meet new clients and customers who can financially help you out in this situation. Those in sports and arts sector will find somewhat success.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Keep yourselves as much away from stocks and shares as you can, else it may seem as if you have burnt your fingers in fire. Those planning for a vacation abroad should now pack your bags and be ready to make a move.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
There might be a surprisingly enhancement in your reputation and your fame would be widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible. Salary increment or any cherished business deal may also take place.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You need to check supplies of your products there might be some sabotage by your competitors to pull you down in the market. There will be new contacts if you attend social functions.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You let your heart make all your decisions and they could be wrong most of the time as they will subjective. Your intuition will tell you to distance yourself from certain people, and preoccupations.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. Romantic relationship will be good. Students aiming for higher education will find success.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
There could be some confrontations, face-offs causing a degree of stress. Don’t hanker after huge profits, quick killings, games and wins. There will be also temptations to chase emotional thrills.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will get support from associates and friends to carry out your business proposals smoothly. Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.