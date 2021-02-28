Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Family matters may get resolved. Singles may get good marriage proposals. Students may score well. Pleasurable, fruitful journeys are on the cards.</p>.<p>Negative thoughts may disturb your mind. Due to increased tension on the domestic front, you will not be able to focus at work. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Your strong comments will bring strong reactions. You may accompany your parents to a place of worship. Family outing with friends/ family is indicated.</p>.<p>Avoid indulging in illegal or unethical activity as it will affect your name and reputation. Do not push yourself hard, go steadily at work. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Health is a concern today. You may face problems on the work front. Your peace of mind is likely to get disturbed. Avoid arguing with your life-partner.</p>.<p>Unwanted and unfortunate events may trouble you. Personal and as well as family issues will keep your mind occupied. Assignments/ projects may get delayed.</p>.<p>Personal projects will move to your satisfaction. You need to develop mental strength to cope with emotional issues. Money matters may get solved.</p>.<p>You need to make a proper plan if you want to achieve your goals on time. You will perform better than your rivals. Express your true emotions to your partner.</p>.<p>Your efficiency at the work will be appreciated by your seniors and co-workers. You may be given an important responsibility at work. Family life will be good.</p>.<p>Those in the field of politics may face a lot of opposition from people. Control your anger. Avoid procrastination. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Great developments are indicated on all fronts. Health will be good. Try to spend more time with your life partner. The atmosphere at work will be peaceful.</p>.<p>Don't lose your temper. At work and also at home, avoid indulging in any verbal clash. Pay attention to financial matters. Love life may hit a rough patch.</p>. <p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please <a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/GDjTnoj0ZD0KtZG5HarPq1">click here</a>. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p>