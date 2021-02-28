Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Family matters may get resolved. Singles may get good marriage proposals. Students may score well. Pleasurable, fruitful journeys are on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Negative thoughts may disturb your mind. Due to increased tension on the domestic front, you will not be able to focus at work. Travelling will be hectic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your strong comments will bring strong reactions. You may accompany your parents to a place of worship. Family outing with friends/ family is indicated.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid indulging in illegal or unethical activity as it will affect your name and reputation. Do not push yourself hard, go steadily at work. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Health is a concern today. You may face problems on the work front. Your peace of mind is likely to get disturbed. Avoid arguing with your life-partner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Unwanted and unfortunate events may trouble you. Personal and as well as family issues will keep your mind occupied. Assignments/ projects may get delayed.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Personal projects will move to your satisfaction. You need to develop mental strength to cope with emotional issues. Money matters may get solved.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need to make a proper plan if you want to achieve your goals on time. You will perform better than your rivals. Express your true emotions to your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your efficiency at the work will be appreciated by your seniors and co-workers. You may be given an important responsibility at work. Family life will be good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in the field of politics may face a lot of opposition from people. Control your anger. Avoid procrastination. Travelling will be hectic.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Great developments are indicated on all fronts. Health will be good. Try to spend more time with your life partner. The atmosphere at work will be peaceful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Don't lose your temper. At work and also at home, avoid indulging in any verbal clash. Pay attention to financial matters. Love life may hit a rough patch.

