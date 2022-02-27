Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You may feel like nothing is working out for you and things aren't going your way. But do not lose hope so early easily, have faith in yourself.

Finance: Losses are expected in financial investments.

Career: You need to be more careful as new tasks are on your way.

Domestic and love life: Try maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life.

Health: Avoid unnecessary travel as stress may affect your health. Headache or back pain is likely.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Success will follow you. Your confidence will be at an all-time high.

Finance: Financial decision will be on right track. You can make some profits through speculation.

Career: Diplomatic relations with clients will gain more connectivity and opportunities.

Domestic and love life: Love life will be fine. Handle your kids' issues with patience.

Health: Health will be good. You may achieve your fitness goals if you keep track of it.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

You will feel refreshed and rejuvenated. You may meet new people and social life will be enjoyable.

Finance: There will be moderate gains through some surprise upside in sales.

Career: Office work will be more but you will be able to complete your dedicated tasks in time.

Domestic and love life: Household chores will keep you on your toes.

Health: Minor health issues are on the cards.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Brown

Cancer

Your harsh words will hurt others. Think twice before you talk.

Finance: Investments or any big deals must be avoided. Study financial documents properly.

Career: Advice from seniors or subordinates will prove beneficial for you.

Domestic and love life: Married life may hit a rough patch. Family matters must be handled with care.

Health: Stomach or acidity problems may be affecting your take care.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow ochre

Leo

You will be excited about the things that are going around you.

Finance: You may deal with people who are on a high level.

Career: Those in the field of sports and politics will regain their lost fame.

Domestic and love life: Your love/ married life needs attention.

Health: Stick to your diet plan. You will bounce back from illness.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Reddish

Virgo

Your abilities will make you stand out. Confidence will boost.

Finance: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition.

Career: Your professional responsibilities are likely to expand. New opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Singles will soon get hitched.

Health: Avoid overthinking and take care of your mental health.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra: You will earn name, fame, respect and honour. Luck is with you.

Finance: You may expect an upward move in your financial condition.

Career: Small problems will get vanished.

Domestic and love life: Your spouse/ partner expects you to contribute more on the romantic front.

Health: Be extra vigilant while travelling.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Cream

Scorpio: Your generous nature will be loved by all. Think twice before trusting people.

Finance: Your financial position will improve considerably.

Career: Closed ones may help improve your career. You may start a new venture.

Domestic and love life: Your partner and friends will shower their love and affection on you.

Health: A good diet is a key to good health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Coffee

Sagittarius: Do not give up, learn to handle the pressure. Hold your ground and keep going.

Finance: Make financial decisions wisely. Avoid making hasty decisions.

Career: Make sure that your projects don't get delayed.

Domestic and love life: A loved one may hurt you. Solve problems with a calm mind.

Health: Watch out for what you eat, eat nutritious food and skip the junk and oily foods.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn

Your rude behaviour will spoil your image. Control your anger.

Finance: You will feel financially secured as things are going to improve on the financial front.

Career: Do not run away from responsibilities. Business people may make profits.

Domestic and love life: Both, family and love life, will be happy and blissful.

Health: You will recover well from health problems.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Orange

Aquarius

If you are feeling stuck because of a problem, then take advice from experienced people.

Finance: Cutbacks in your personal spending may have to be made, especially for taxes funds.

Career: Be on the watch for false reports at the workplace. Additional responsibilities will be there.

Domestic and love life: You may happily sacrifice your time and money for your family members.

Health: Your health may be affected because of anxieties.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Purple

Pisces

Use your mind tactfully. Stay calm and focused.

Finance: Avoid lending money if you are a business person.

Career: Positive thinking will help cross all the professional hurdles today.

Domestic and love life: Spend some quality time with your family and life partner.

Health: Yoga and meditation will improve your digestion problems.

Lucky number: 15

Luck colour: Yellow

