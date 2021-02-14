Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make a full-proof investment plan to safeguard your money. Your socialising skills will fetch you unexpected benefits. Monetary gains may get delayed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your talks will be impressive in the meetings. Members from the opposite gender may get attracted to you. Love is in the air. Trading in metals/ oil will be fruitful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid arguing with your business partners as it may affect the partnership business. Don't get emotional while making any decisions. Health may be troublesome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your finances will definitely improve, and the life ahead will be relaxed and enjoyable. Romantic relationship will be fine. Writers and actors will get new opportunities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The seniors may ask for an explanation for the delays, mistakes at the office. Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit. Loans may get recovered.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Musicians and beauticians are likely to have a favourable day. Those in the hotel industry may have a rise in their income. Romantic relationship will be blissful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may be dealing with fears of surrendering yourself, emotionally or financially, to others. Support from others may not be as forthcoming as it has been in the past.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Do not hesitate while having a discussion with your seniors on issues which you need to sort out. Those in the field of art and music, need to put more efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home to avoid quarrels. Postpone your court meetings/ office meetings if possible.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be able to clear your debts. If you are facing any legal trouble then try to find a solution soon. A small vacation with your family or spouse is on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Achievements and success will follow you. Your charm and smartness will impress people in the workplace. Students need to focus more on their studies.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Better time, better relationships lead to professional and personal achievements. Self-confidence will boost. New job opportunities are on the cards.

